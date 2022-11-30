U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

Bank of Korea ready to readjust tightening pace, going by data

·1 min read
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank is ready to readjust the pace of its policy tightening to respond to an economic slowdown and a slumping property market, the bank's governor told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

But Rhee Chang-yong declined to say whether the Bank of Korea would stop raising interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, though he added that it was now better able to take into account domestic factors than before.

The Bank of Korea, which was among the first central banks of major economies to start raising rates in August last year, has lifted the benchmark rate by a total of 275 basis points from a record low figure of 0.5%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

