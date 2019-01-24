Bank of Korea Stands Pat on Interest Rates

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged as it assesses the impact of an increase in borrowing costs in November and mounting economic risks at home and abroad.

All but one of 25 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the Bank of Korea would keep the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, while one projected a 25-basis-point cut.

The BOK expects economic growth to fall slightly short of the path projected in October -- when it forecast a 2.7 percent expansion this year -- but not to diverge significantly from its potential level, thanks to increased government spending.

It said inflation will fluctuate at the 1 percent level for some time and then steadily increase to the mid-1 percent level in the second half of the year.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol will give a press conference later this morning in Seoul, when he’s likely to give more details, providing potential hints to the course of policy this year.

Lee has previously indicated that the BOK’s 1.7 percent forecast for price gains this year may be too high, given the sharp drop in oil. Most economists expect the BOK to cut its estimate for gross domestic product as exports weaken.

The Korean won was steady at 1,127.40 per dollar after the central bank’s decision. The yield on three year bonds was unchanged at 1.81 percent while 10-year yields gained 1 basis point to 1.99 percent.

"The BOK has clearly stated that it is focusing on maintaining financial stability amidst elevated global uncertainties," said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank in Singapore. "The central bank will likely maintain the wait-and-see mode over the coming quarters, allowing financial market turmoil to settle."

Lee has also suggested that a somewhat less-hawkish outlook for monetary policy in the U.S. could become a bigger swing factor for him and his board. Rates in the U.S. that are significantly higher than those in Korea tend to encourage capital outflows from the Asian economy, putting pressure on the BOK to raise its benchmark.

President Moon Jae-in’s government has vowed to shore up the economy amid weakness in hiring and investment. A stronger-than-expected growth figure in the fourth quarter was largely attributed to aggressive spending by the government.

The BOK also said it also carefully monitor conditions related to trade, along with any changes in the monetary policies of major countries, financial and economic conditions in emerging market economies, the trend of increasing household debt in Korea and geopolitical risks.

Most central bank watchers think Korean borrowing costs will remain unchanged this year.

(Adds information from BOK statement, comments from economists.)

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jungah Lee in Seoul at jlee1361@bloomberg.net;Hooyeon Kim in Seoul at hkim592@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.