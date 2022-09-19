U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.00
    -24.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,740.00
    -182.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,841.75
    -91.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.00
    -13.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.21
    -0.90 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    -14.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.63
    +1.36 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1386
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5070
    +0.6010 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,495.86
    -1,577.82 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.88
    -37.57 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
September 19, 2022, 10.30 a.m.


Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19709/5/4
__


Transaction date: 2022-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127


Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 174 Unit price: 32.5 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 32.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


