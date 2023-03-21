U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken

 


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 21, 2023, 9.45 EET


Managers' Transactions


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27680/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1986 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1986 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



