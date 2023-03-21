Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

TheStreet.com

Other financial institutions have been affected, including Signature Bank , First Republic Bank , and even Credit Suisse . During the chaos, prominent figures have been talking with Warren Buffett and his Omaha, Neb.-based diversified holding company Berkshire Hathaway . "We were not too surprised to see stories pop up over the weekend about Warren Buffett, CEO of wide-moat Berkshire Hathaway, being in conversations with the Biden administration about the banking crisis, as well as reports from the major news outlets that a large number of private jets have made their way to Omaha this weekend," wrote Morningstar's Greggory Warren on March 19.