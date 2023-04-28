U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
April 28, 2023, 11.15 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29371/5/4
_

Transaction date: 2023-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 191 Unit price: 35.3994 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 191 Volume weighted average price: 35.3994 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505