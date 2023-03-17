U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 17, 2023, 13.00 EET

Managers' Transactions

--

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juhana Rauthovi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27496/5/4
--


Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 665 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 665 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


