Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauthovi)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 17, 2023, 13.00 EET
Managers' Transactions
--
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juhana Rauthovi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27496/5/4
--
Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 665 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 665 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505