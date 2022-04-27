Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
April 27, 2022, 15.30 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13611/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-04-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 310 Unit price: 31.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 310 Volume weighted average price: 31.2 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505