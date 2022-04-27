U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
In this article:
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
April 27, 2022, 15.30 EET

Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13611/5/4

__


Transaction date: 2022-04-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 310 Unit price: 31.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 310 Volume weighted average price: 31.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


