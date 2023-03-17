Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)

Reuters

Shares in Credit Suisse resumed their decline on Friday, giving up early gains, in a sign that investor sentiment remains fragile in a week that has seen the troubled Swiss lender secure a $54 billion lifeline. A ratings downgrade and a U.S. lawsuit on Thursday offset some of the relief that stemmed from the emergency liquidity line the bank secured from the Swiss central bank earlier in the day. Credit Suisse fell by as much as 10% following two days of sharp swings, which saw its shares jump 20% on Thursday after a 24% drop on Wednesday when its largest investor said it would not be able to increase its stake.