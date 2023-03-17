U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 17, 2023, 15.45 EET

Managers' Transactions

__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27560/5/4
__


Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1216 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1216 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


