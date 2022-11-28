U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    -25.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,203.00
    -153.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,700.00
    -82.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.10
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8310
    -1.2690 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,210.89
    -324.56 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.99
    -2.67 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.88
    -52.79 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

The Bank of Åland has repurchased 250,000 of its own shares

Ålandsbanken
·1 min read
Ålandsbanken
Ålandsbanken

Bank of Åland Plc
Changes in the Company’s own shares
28.11.2022, 11:15 EET

The Bank of Åland has repurchased 250,000 of its own shares

On 28.11.2022, the Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) repurchased 250,000 of its own shares in a block transaction. The acquisition was carried out as part of the buy-back programme that is being handled by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch and that began on May 25, 2022. The price per share was EUR 33.56, equivalent to a discount of 1 per cent compared to the lowest price paid in public trading on the day of the acquisition and 1 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s Series B share price during a period of 7 trading days from 17.11.2022 to 25.11.2022 (EUR 0.33 per share). The total acquisition price amounted to EUR 8,390,000

After this buy-back, the Bank of Åland’s holding of its own shares amounts to 266,251 shares.

On behalf of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Antti Salakka                Janne Tiihonen

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


