U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,672.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,580.75
    +85.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.70
    +5.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9730
    +0.2740 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.30
    +333.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.53
    +1,255.85 (+517.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Bank of Åland updates its long-term financial targets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ålandsbanken
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Bank of Åland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
October 26, 2021 9.02 am

Bank of Åland updates its long-term financial targets

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland has approved the following updated long-term financial targets:

  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) shall exceed 15 per cent over time.

  • The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio shall exceed the FIN-FSA’s minimum requirement by 1.75-3.0 percentage points.

  • The payout ratio shall be 60 per cent of shareholders' interest in profit or higher, provided that capital adequacy does not fall below target.

The previous targets, which the Bank of Åland had since 2013 with only minor adjustments in their language, were:

  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) shall exceed 10 per cent.

  • The Bank’s capital adequacy, primarily defined as the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the Basel regulations, shall clearly exceed all regulatory requirements.

  • The payout ratio shall eventually amount to 50 per cent. The payout ratio target presupposes that the capital adequacy target can be maintained.

The Bank of Åland has a strategy and business model which imply that a growing proportion of earnings will come from asset management operations, IT operations and business partnerships that require comparatively limited equity capital. Combined with the growth that the Bank has experienced, this justifies raising the profitability target – expressed as return on equity after taxes – from 10 to 15 per cent.

The newly quantified target of a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio that is at least 1.75 percentage points above the minimum required by regulatory authorities indicates a slightly higher minimum than is customary in the banking sector. This reflects the Bank of Åland’s conservative approach to risk.

As long as the capital adequacy target is achieved, at least 60 per cent of profit for the year shall be distributed to shareholders. In order to ensure efficient use of capital, share repurchases may also be employed.

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505


Recommended Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Why Esperion Therapeutics Plummeted by 11% Today

    Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) had a day to forget on Monday as its stock lost more than 11% on news that a fresh stack of shares would be coming to the market. Esperion announced Monday morning that it has entered into a private agreement with two holders of its convertible senior subordinated notes to convert those securities into common stock. The number of shares those holders will receive in exchange for their notes "will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of Common Stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the Exchange Agreement."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the