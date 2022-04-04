U.S. markets closed

THE BANK OF LONDON APPOINTS GEOFF RUSSELL TO THE UNITED KINGDOM BOARD

·2 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Geoff Russell as a Non-Executive Director (NED) and Chair of the UK Bank Board Audit Committee (BAC), effective immediately.

THE BANK OF LONDON APPOINTS GEOFF RUSSELL TO THE UNITED KINGDOM BOARD
THE BANK OF LONDON APPOINTS GEOFF RUSSELL TO THE UNITED KINGDOM BOARD

Russell has over ten years' experience as a Chair and NED, with high profile roles in industries including banking, Fintech and Edtech. He has held senior positions across various committees including audit, risk, credit, investments, and remuneration/nominations. Russell is a qualified accountant – who spent over 25 years at KPMG – with 13 years as a Partner. During this time, he oversaw sectors such as Global Banking, Public Sector, and was Practice Lead for emerging markets. In 2006, he was seconded from KPMG to HM Treasury as Director of Financial Management and shortly after retiring from KPMG, he was appointed by the United Kingdom (UK) Government to lead the Learning and Skills Council, the largest non-departmental public body in the UK at the time.

David Skillen, Chairperson UK, The Bank of London: "Geoff has an impressive domestic and international background, having undertaken assignments in over 80 countries. The complexity of roles he has succeeded in during his long career, as well as the trust put in him by HM Government is a clear indicator that he is an outcome focussed leader, and will add tremendous value to our growing firm as both a board member and BAC Chair".

Geoff Russell says, "I'm excited to be joining The Bank of London at this transformative stage of its journey. I'm delighted I can help drive the firm's long-term financial performance whilst ensuring a robust and agile control framework. I have full confidence that we will differentiate ourselves using our innovative and patented technologies, to drive transparency, reduce complexity and make banking better for all".

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The Bank of London

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank.

Launched in November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first bank in history to attain 'unicorn' status upon debut.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York, The Bank of London has been established to serve banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across-borders.

For more information visit: thebankoflondon.com, or on Twitter and Instagram at: @thebankoflondon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780075/Geoff_Download_Only.jpg

