Bank losses mount as high-interest rates hammer eurozone, warns ECB

ecb

Bank losses across the Eurozone are beginning to mount as high interest rates hammer households and businesses, the European Central Bank has warned.

ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said lenders were beginning to see “early signs of strain” across balance sheets, fuelled by an increase in loan defaults and late repayments.

He said demand for loans was “cooling exceptionally quickly” while losses were starting to rise from historic lows.

Mr de Guindos said: “Although their lending margins have until now largely benefited from rising interest rates, banks are beginning to face increasing headwinds.”

Europe’s shift towards remote working was also impacting lenders, he said, driven by the impact of higher borrowing costs on the commercial real estate sector.

ECB analysts said in its latest Financial Stability Review: “Demand for office space deteriorated sharply in the second quarter of 2023, particularly in the non-prime segment where concerns about the environmental footprint of buildings play a more important role.”

It also highlighted that default rates on both corporate and retail lending were increasing while arrears of less than 90 days were also on the rise.

The ECB said defaults could well increase further in coming quarters, as missed repayments signal future pain.

Smaller firms have so far been most sensitive to the worsening economic conditions, the ECB said, with greater numbers falling behind or halting repayments over the last two quarters.

The sharp rise in interest rates has so far pushed profits at banks globally to the highest level since 2008, according to analysis by McKinsey & Company.

Cumulatively, lenders are expecting to have a surplus of $1.4 trillion this year, which will fuel criticism they have failed to boost savings rates in line with rising mortgage costs.

However, economic headwinds are likely to slow momentum among banks, the ECB said.

It said: “Growing vulnerabilities in the real economy can be expected to gradually impair banks’ asset quality, and this, together with lower lending volumes and rising funding costs, may challenge their profitability outlook.”

Story continues

The central bank said higher interest rates were “testing the resilience” of families, firms and governments in the Eurozone, already squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

Lending so far this year to the private sector has ground to a halt as banks tighten criteria to “historically elevated levels”.

The ECB also warned that so-called non-banks, such as investment funds, hedge funds and pension schemes, were vulnerable to “surprises”.

Some firms in this area remained very exposed to interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as highly indebted large businesses and real estate, it said.

Collapses in the sector have the potential to threaten wider financial stability, according to the ECB.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.