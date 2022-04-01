U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,317.55
    +478.82 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Bank of Montreal Announces the Reverse Split of NRGD ETNs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMO
  • NRGD

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO) announced today that it will implement a 1-for-50 reverse split of its outstanding MicroSectorsTM U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due March 25, 2039 (the "ETNs"), expected to be effective as of April 11, 2022.

The table below indicates the ETNs that will be subject to the reverse split, their trading symbol, their current CUSIP number, and the CUSIP number that they will receive after giving effect to the reverse split:

ETNs


Ticker Symbol


Current CUSIP /

New CUSIP

MicroSectorsTM U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due March 25, 2039


NRGD


063679633 / 06367V303

The reverse split will be effective at the open of trading on April 11, 2022. Each ETN will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a reverse split-adjusted basis on that date. Holders of an ETN who purchased that ETN prior to April 11, 2022 will receive one reverse split-adjusted ETN for every 50 pre-reverse split ETNs.

In addition, investors that hold a number of ETNs that are not evenly divisible by 50 will receive a cash payment for any fractional ETNs remaining (the "partials"). The cash amount due on any partials will be determined on April 8, 2022 and will equal, for each remaining ETN, its closing indicative value on that date. Bank of Montreal will pay these amounts on or about April 20, 2022.

The closing indicative value of each ETN on April 8, 2022 will be multiplied by 50 to determine the reverse split-adjusted closing indicative value. Following the reverse split, the ETNs will have a new CUSIP, as set forth above, but will continue to trade under their current ticker symbol.

The reverse split will affect the trading denominations of the ETNs, but it will not have any effect on the aggregate principal amount of the ETNs, except that the aggregate principal amount will be reduced by the corresponding aggregate amount of any cash payments for the "partials."

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of the 1-for-50 reverse split on the hypothetical closing indicative value of the ETNs. The closing indicative value of an ETN is not the same as its principal amount (currently $500) or the trading price of that ETN.



Number of
ETNs


Hypothetical
Closing Indicative
Value


Aggregate Closing
Indicative Value








Pre-Reverse Split


100,000


$10.00


$1,000,000








1-for-50 Post-Reverse Split


2,000


$500.00


$1,000,000

None of the other exchange traded notes issued by Bank of Montreal are affected by this announcement.

The ETNs are senior, unsecured obligations of Bank of Montreal.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the ETNs may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. Investors should consult with their own financial advisors as to these matters.

The leveraged ETNs discussed in this press release are intended to be daily trading tools for sophisticated investors to manage daily trading risks as part of an overall diversified portfolio. They are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. The returns on the ETNs over longer periods of time can, and most likely will, differ significantly from the return on a direct short investment in the index underlying those ETNs.

Bank of Montreal, the issuer of the ETNs, has filed a registration statement (including a pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus) with the SEC regarding the ETNs discussed in this press release. Please read those documents and the other documents relating to the ETNs that Bank of Montreal has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Bank of Montreal and the ETNs. These documents may be obtained without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Bank of Montreal, and any agent or dealer that participated in the offerings of the ETNs, will arrange to send the applicable pricing supplement, the prospectus supplement and the prospectus if so requested by calling toll-free at 1-877-369-5412.

About REX Shares

Founded in 2015, REX Shares ("REX") is an independent provider of exchange traded products based in Miami, Florida. As ETP architects, the REX team creates investment vehicles that solve for a range of specific challenges in investor portfolios. The firm is rooted in decades of structuring and building inventive exchange-traded product solutions.

For more information, please visit www.rexshares.com or www.microsectors.com

Follow REX (@REXShares) and MicroSectors (@msectors) on Twitter.

REX Media Contacts: media@rexshares.com

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-montreal-announces-the-reverse-split-of-nrgd-etns-301515905.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Shell employee gets 29 years' jail for $128 million gasoil heist at Pulau Bukom

    Juandi Pungot was sentenced to 29 years' jail after the judge described his offences as "exceptionally serious" and of an unprecedented "massive scale".

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Nio Stock Bounces Back: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have waited for a day like this for a long time now. On April 1, Nio said it delivered a record number of electric vehicles (EVs), totaling 25,768 units, in the quarter ending March. Although that's barely 3% higher compared to the last quarter, expectations were even more muted given the severe supply challenges facing automakers like Nio.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    An investment in Nikola is a long-term journey, and there will be days of profit-taking along the way.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, DiDi Global, and Futu Are Rising

    Some good news came out today regarding the ongoing auditing dispute between U.S. and Chinese financial regulators.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Stock Could Make a Comeback

    Betting on turnarounds in companies that others are too scared to touch can be a successful strategy for some investors. Farsighted investors who recognize the enduring potential of a business -- even during its most vulnerable hours -- can sometimes (but of course, not always) get outsize returns if they're right. One biotech stock that could be ripe for exactly that kind of play is Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), which is down over 70% from its high in July of last year as a result of a parade of misfortunes.

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on UiPath Inc. ( NYSE:PATH ), given that the company fell short of...

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Is This Dividend Aristocrat REIT a Buy?

    Realty Income (NYSE: O) is so committed to its unusual policy of sending its shareholders dividends each month that it trademarked the phrase "The Monthly Dividend Company." While the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite are down 5% and 9%, respectively, year to date, Realty Income has slipped just a bit more than 1%. Among its real estate investment trust (REIT) peers, Realty Income has unquestionably been a leader in terms of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.