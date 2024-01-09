Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$1.51

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of February to CA$1.51. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Bank of Montreal has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Bank of Montreal will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 135.1%. For the same time horizon, analysts estimate that the future payout ratio could be 46% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

TSX:BMO Historic Dividend January 9th 2024

Bank of Montreal Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$2.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$6.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Bank of Montreal's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.5% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank of Montreal that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.