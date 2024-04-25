Unveiling the Dividend Prospects of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) recently announced a dividend of $1.51 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Bank of Montreal's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bank of Montreal Do?

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank's operations are primarily in Canada, with a material portion also in the U.S.

Bank of Montreal's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Bank of Montreal's Dividend History

Bank of Montreal has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1989. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Bank of Montreal's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Bank of Montreal currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.62% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.80%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Bank of Montreal's annual dividend growth rate was 11.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 9.00% per year. And over the past decade, Bank of Montreal's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.60%.

Based on Bank of Montreal's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Bank of Montreal stock as of today is approximately 7.11%.

Bank of Montreal's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-01-31, Bank of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is 0.53.

Bank of Montreal's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Bank of Montreal's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-01-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Bank of Montreal's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Bank of Montreal's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Bank of Montreal's revenue has increased by approximately 6.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 53.74% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Bank of Montreal's earnings increased by approximately 15.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 45.48% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.50%, which underperforms approximately 44.21% of global competitors.

Investing in Dividend Stability and Growth

Bank of Montreal's consistent dividend payments, combined with a notable dividend growth rate, present an appealing case for income-focused investors. The bank's payout ratio and profitability suggest that its dividends are well-supported by earnings, while the growth metrics indicate a stable, albeit not industry-leading, potential for future expansion. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating Bank of Montreal as a potential addition to their dividend portfolios.

