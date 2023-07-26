Bank of Montreal's (TSE:BMO) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$1.47

Bank of Montreal's (TSE:BMO) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$1.47 on 28th of August. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.8%.

Bank of Montreal's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Bank of Montreal has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Bank of Montreal's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 57%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 33.6%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 52% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bank of Montreal Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$2.88 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$5.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Bank of Montreal Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Bank of Montreal has been growing its earnings per share at 6.0% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Bank of Montreal Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bank of Montreal that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

