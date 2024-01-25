Bank of Montreal's (TSE:BMO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$1.51 on the 27th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Bank of Montreal has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Bank of Montreal will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 132.1%. Analyst estimates also show the future payout ratio being 46% in the same 3 years which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Bank of Montreal Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$2.96 total annually to CA$6.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Bank of Montreal has seen earnings per share falling at 7.5% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bank of Montreal's payments are rock solid. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank of Montreal that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.