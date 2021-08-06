Bank Norwegian ASA: Exercise of call BANKN15 PRO (NO0010774318) and BANKN16 PRO (NO0010774326)

Motley Fool

Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.