Bank Norwegian AS: Bank Norwegian sells the Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards

Bank Norwegian AS
·1 min read

Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the Intrum group to sell its Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately MSEK 650. The transaction is estimated to be finalized and settled early April 2021 and is expected to yield an immaterial positive earnings impact in Q2 2021.


For any questions please call:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


  • Baby boomers next to jump into crypto, Galaxy Digital's Novogratz predicts

    Wealthy baby boomers will be the next generation to jump into cryptocurrencies as they become more mainstream, potentially bringing billions of dollars to the rallying sector, said Mike Novogratz, founder of crypto firm Galaxy Digital. "It could be as much as a trillion dollars comes over the next year from that giant group of wealth," said Novogratz, who used to run hedge funds for investment giant Fortress, in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week. Moves by major banks and trading platforms to begin offering cryptocurrency products to rich customers will likely spark the rush from wealthy baby boomers, Novogratz predicted.

  • Turkish Stock Rout Has HSBC Seeing Positive Side to Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish stocks may be March’s worst performers globally after their rapid descent this week, but HSBC Securities is keeping its positive view because of increasingly attractive valuations.The stocks are “inexpensive enough to make one look for things that could go right, rather than things that could go wrong,” analysts including John Lomax and Cihan Saraoglu wrote in a report dated March 24. HSBC trimmed its overweight position on Turkish stocks on March 9, but said Wednesday it’s not cutting the weighting further.Turkish markets were pummeled after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s weekend firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose November appointment encouraged investor optimism of a return to more orthodox monetary policy. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has slumped more than 8% this week, dragging the price-to-estimated earnings multiple of its members to a record discount of 58% to emerging-market peers.The Istanbul benchmark is the worst-performing index in the world this month in dollar terms among 92 markets tracked by Bloomberg, aside from a gauge of Turkey’s 30 largest stocks. But, HSBC says the March slump isn’t purely down to domestic factors, given surging U.S. bond yields that damped appetite for riskier assets, and the analysts expect the country’s stocks to benefit as these conditions improve.The main Turkish index was 0.9% lower as of 3:18 p.m. in Istanbul.The potential for more dovish monetary policy following the change in central bank leadership increases the chance of higher growth, and earnings could be stronger rather than weaker, resulting in even cheaper valuations, the HSBC analysts said.HSBC selected grocery chain operator BIM, steelmaker Erdemir, conglomerates Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, and lender Isbank as its five preferred Turkish stocks.Turkey’s lira is also the worst-performing emerging-market currency this month, after weakening 7% against the dollar. That could be a positive for companies with a significant portion of their business exposed to foreign markets.Members of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index of 49 stocks derive one-fifth of their revenue from outside the country, with eight of these companies sourcing less than than half of their revenue domestically, according to MSCI Economic Exposure data.(Adds benchmark BIST 100 Index performance, currency effect for companies in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • Stocks Slump, With Tech Leading Decline; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies led declines in U.S. equities as investors rotated away from the stocks that thrived during the pandemic. Oil jumped after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship.Zoom Video Communications Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. were among the worst performers on the Nasdaq 100. Energy producers, banks and transportation companies fared better as traders bought up cyclical stocks. The dollar strengthened.Demand increased at an auction of five-year Treasury notes, boosting the bid-to-cover ratio from the previous sale, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Investors are also wagering on which sectors of the stock market are poised to fare the best as growth picks up.“As long as we continue to exceed expectations on the economic front, which I think we will, the cyclical trade is still going to have legs,” Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg Television.European stocks eked out a gain. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in almost three weeks. Hong Kong equities dropped to a 10% correction amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.West Texas Intermediate crude added more than 5% after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked traffic in both directions on one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1814.The British pound sank 0.5% to $1.3688.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.68 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.6%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.36%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.2% to $60.74 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,733.76 an ounce.(A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of Peloton in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Support

    The Australian dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday only to find buyers at a supportive level.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

    The S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Wednesday on rising financial and industrial stocks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed optimism about the recovery outlook from the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." Wall Street's main indexes have flipped up and down this week as falling bond yields prompted beaten-down technology stocks to rise while energy and financial shares that have rallied this year on growing economic prospects sold off.

  • SEC Starts Implementing Law That Risks Chinese Stock Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges is gaining traction, with the Securities and Exchange Commission starting to implement a tough law passed at the end of the Trump administration.In a Wednesday statement, the SEC said it’s taking initial steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. The penalty for non-compliance, as stipulated by the law Congress approved in December, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq for any business that doesn’t allow their audit to be inspected for three years.China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security concerns. U.S. lawmakers counter that such resistance risks exposing investors to frauds, while complaining that it makes little sense that Chinese companies have been permitted to raise money in the U.S. without complying with American rules.The requirement that all public companies submit to PCAOB inspections of their audits was included in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of the Enron Corp. accounting scandal. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among Chinese companies listed in the U.S. whose audit firms aren’t complying with the demand.While the SEC was expected to start implementing the new law, Wednesday’s announcement signals that Biden-era financial regulators will continue their predecessors’ tough stance on China. The ongoing tension over audits comes as the world’s two-biggest economies continue to wrangle over issues ranging from security to trade.In addition to requiring companies to allow U.S. inspectors to review their financial audits, the law requires firms to disclose whether they are under government control. The SEC’s announcement kick-starts that process by seeking public comment on the type of disclosures and documentation that firms will have to share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More big investors shun Deliveroo over workers' rights

    Six top UK investors won't invest in the delivery firm over concerns about workers' rights.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.

  • ‘Bitcoin could be next domino to fall as investors rush to book profit’ says technical analyst

    Bitcoin prices come under pressure Thursday, and the world's No. 1 crypto could see further bearish pain in the near term if stocks continue to buckle, according to an analyst.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gold Heads for Weekly Decline as Investors Weigh Yield Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a weekly drop as investors weighed the outlook for yields and the economy with renewed concerns over the coronavirus.Treasury yields steadied after briefly climbing to session highs on Thursday as a weak auction of 7-year notes echoed a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields higher. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the surge in yields reflected a brighter economic outlook as the vaccination roll-out accelerates and was not cause for concern.President Joe Biden set a goal of administering 200 million vaccine doses by the end of April, doubling his target for his first 100 days in office. Still, virus cases in the U.S. are rising again, reversing course after months of decline and threatening another setback in the return to normality.Bullion has dropped about 9% this year amid optimism over a recovery from the pandemic, a resilient dollar, and the rise in bond yields. Still, easier policy may last for a while, helping to cushion gold’s fall. Powell said this week that the Fed would wait until the economy has “all but fully recovered” to pull back the extraordinary monetary support it rolled out in response to the health crisis.“Continuous strengthening in the U.S. dollar alongside reflation optimism are likely to weigh on gold prices, which remains in a downward trend,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX in Singapore. “Next week’s nonfarm payrolls data will be critical to have a sense of job market developments and its ramification on future interest rate path.”Spot gold was steady at $1,728.08 an ounce by 7:05 a.m. in London, and is down 1% this week to snap two straight weeks of gains. Silver, palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2%, paring a weekly advance.“The risk at the start of the second quarter is that we can get a temporary wobble in stocks and oil, which is starting to happen already,” said Shyam Devani, chief strategist at SAV Markets in Singapore. “This could lead to a continued pop on the U. S. dollar and subsequently a dip in gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cash Is King for Emerging Markets Facing Off With Yield Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash is king may well be the mantra for emerging markets this year.With the relentless increase in Treasury yields pushing up global borrowing costs, developing-nation bond investors are scrutinizing the cash reserves of governments as they look to pick future winners. Russia, South Africa and Indonesia may be among the best performers as they have each built up a sizable backstop.“It all boils down to flexibility and buffers,” said Francesc Balcells, chief investment officer for emerging-market debt at Fim Partners in London. “You want countries to have the flexibility to weather the storm. So if they have cash, or they are well ahead in their issuance pipeline, or if the central banks can provide a backstop, those are all positives that need to be factored in.”While emerging markets prospered in the second half of last year due to the weakening dollar and record global stimulus, the surge in U.S. yields in recent months is making the future appear much less favorable. Many developing nations are now faced with an acute dilemma: they need to fund increased spending to revive their pandemic-battered economies just as borrowing costs are starting to rise.The bonds of nations with a superior funding position have generally held up better during this year’s selloff, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. South Africa’s debt has dropped 1.5% in dollar terms, Russia’s has declined 7.1%, and Indonesia’s has fallen 5.2%. Similar indexes for Peru and Brazil, two states that are seen to have relatively heavy issuance needs, have both tumbled more than 8%.Cash RichAlthough Russia’s finance ministry doesn’t disclose the total cash on hand, the amount left over from the budget placed on bank deposits, budget loans and repo operations was 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.3 billion) in March, about the same as a year earlier despite the ravages of the pandemic.South Africa estimates its cash balance for the fiscal year ending March climbed 25% from a year earlier to 294.6 billion rand ($20 billion). Indonesia has said it may be able to trim debt sales given it has more than $8 billion in unspent funds as of January.“The reduced issuance from Russia and South Africa is because of better fiscal outcomes, helped by stronger oil in the case of Russia and better revenue overall for South Africa,” said Nick Eisinger, co-head of emerging-markets active fixed income at Vanguard Asset Services in London. “Crowded positions and too much issuance, or at least more issuance than anticipated, is not well rewarded by the market right now.”The situation is less positive in Latin America.Brazil and Peru are among the emerging economies that are expected to ramp up their issuance, according to Mary-Therese Barton, head of emerging-market debt at Pictet Asset Management in London. The virus remains a major concern in Brazil, while Peru’s fiscal balance remains in deep negative territory this year, she said.Finding WinnersAdding to the challenges facing emerging markets as a whole is the fact they are scheduled to service almost $3 trillion-equivalent of maturing local debt over the remainder of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This comes at a time when recurring waves of virus infections mean many still have to fund substantial stimulus to shield their economies. There is also the threat of potential spillover from the recent turmoil in Turkey.All but one of the 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg slipped so far this week, sending the MSCI Inc. gauge of developing exchange rates to its lowest in two weeks. Shares from the emerging world fell to the lowest since the first day of 2021.“The winners will be determined by a successful fiscal policy with lower budget deficits and the right amount of issuance,” said Hakan Aksoy, a senior fund manager for emerging-market sovereign bonds at Amundi SA in London. “How strong the fiscal policy will be depends on the management of Covid in the country but if everything goes in the same direction, we may see decreasing supply on local bond issuance going forward.”(Updates with emerging-market asset moves in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.