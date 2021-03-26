Bank Norwegian AS: Merger plan for decision in Annual General Meeting on April 27

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.7%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil's gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Prices also found support as the dollar weakened, which raises the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude's decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere's summer season.The stage is set for crude's rally "but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself," said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. "Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to $70, $80 or even a superspike."The grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that's wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade -- shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it's usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, "the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster," said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. "Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts."Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets. Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7% to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month's deep freeze and crude's underlying market structure weakened."The choppiness in oil prices this month is causing CTAs and risk-parity funds to de-leverage in unison and this week was no exception," Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. "This dynamic is clear from the aggregate open interest data in oil, which started declining last week and which continued into this week, in large part due to this mechanical selling and portfolio re-balancing."Still, prices are up more than 20% this year and there's confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week. WTI's nearest spread is also trading in a slight backwardation, pointing to tightening supplies.