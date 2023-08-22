Bank of Nova Scotia Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$6.0m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Nova Scotia

The President L. Thomson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$65.26 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$62.08). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Bank of Nova Scotia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Bank of Nova Scotia is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Bank of Nova Scotia Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Bank of Nova Scotia insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Director Nora Aufreiter paid CA$147k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Bank of Nova Scotia

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.03% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares, worth about CA$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Bank of Nova Scotia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bank of Nova Scotia shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.