U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,687.35
    -32.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,358.99
    -164.81 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,650.57
    -121.83 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.25
    -37.71 (-2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    +2.18 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.70
    -23.10 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.24 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9775
    -0.0090 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1290
    +0.1310 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0118 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8800
    +0.6930 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,179.70
    -12.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.04
    -2.64 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Bank of America CEO: Fed rate hikes could boost bank profits by a 'billion dollars-plus'

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan says the Federal Reserve's dramatic interest rate hikes will positively influence the bank's profits headed into 2023.

"One of the things that people know about banking is a core way we make half our money or more is through what they call a spread, i.e. the difference between what we lend a customer money at and what we pay on the deposits, and the money customers give us or we can borrow on the market," Moynihan said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "And that margin had been compressed dramatically as rates fell, and so it expands back out, getting to a more normal level, which it usually is, and that has shown a rapid increase in net interest income, NII improvement, over the last year."

"Going forward," Moynihan added, "we told our shareholders earlier this week that we'd expect another billion dollars-plus increase from the third quarter to the fourth quarter."

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest aggressively in 2022 to stomp out consumer inflation hovering around 40-year highs.

At a range of 3% to 3.25%, the federal funds rate is at its highest level since early 2008. Many economists think the Fed will hike rates at least three more times consecutively through 2023 and end its latest tightening cycle with rates close to 5%.

That could materially boost profits at banks such as Bank of America (BofA), provided a recession caused by slowing consumer spending doesn't ensue.

The effect of higher rates already started to play out in BofA's third quarter, which sent the stock price higher on Monday and Tuesday.

BofA's third quarter net interest income — known as NII on Wall Street — surged 24% year over year in the third quarter to $13.8 billion.

"The quarter highlights the earning power of the franchise as it benefits from the tailwinds of higher short-term rates," JP Morgan analyst Kabir Caprihan wrote in a note to clients. "The environment is expected to remain supportive for at least the next couple of quarters given how low deposit betas and NCO are currently."

Caprihan reiterated a Buy-equivalent Overweight rating on Bank of America stock.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Buy Amazon stock ahead of earnings: Barclays analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down one Barclays analyst's call on Amazon stock.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Slumping Today

    A potential drop-off in COVID-19 testing sales is weighing on the healthcare giant's shares today.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Passed With Ease

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Fell 5.5% Today

    This morning, analysts at investment bank Craig-Hallum announced a switch in their bets on cancer-screening biopsy companies, downgrading shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) from buy to hold -- and replacing them with a bet on Guardant Health -- initiated at buy. Responding to the news, investors are selling off Exact Sciences stock by 6.5% today, as of 10:45 a.m. But here's the bad news: they're selling Guardant Health too -- it's down 5.5%. In twin notes reported by StreetInsider this morning, Craig-Hallum notes that the Guardant ECLIPSE Shield study is nearing a conclusion.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) recent 3.5% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.52, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike Holdings

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are having a forgettable time on the stock market in 2022 thanks to the massive correction that has sent the S&P 500 index down 21% so far this year. While Palo Alto stock has slid 12% this year, CrowdStrike has dropped close to 22%. More importantly, Palo Alto and CrowdStrike can sustain their terrific growth in the long run thanks to the cybersecurity market's secular growth.

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) were soaring 17% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after Zymeworks and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced an exclusive licensing deal for zanidatamab. Jazz will pick up development and marketing rights for Zymeworks' bispecific antibody therapy that targets HER2-expressing cancers in all territories, except in Asia/Pacific, where Zymeworks already has licensed the drug.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.