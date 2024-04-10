Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate steady at 5%, says no cuts without sustained easing of inflation

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (The Canadian Press)

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent on Wednesday and said it needs to see evidence that progress on inflation is sustained before it will be convinced to cut rates.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had widely expected the central bank to hold its key overnight rate at 5 per cent for the sixth consecutive meeting. But recent data, including an unexpected slowdown in inflation and a stall in the jobs market, have increased bets that the central bank will come off the sidelines and begin to cut rates in June.

"While inflation is still too high and risks remain, CPI and core inflation have eased further in recent months," the central bank noted in a statement released alongside its decision.

"The Council will be looking for evidence that this downward momentum is sustained."

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a prepared statement on Wednesday that the central bank expects core inflation to continue to ease gradually, but with gas prices rising, CPI is likely to remain around 3 per cent in the coming months.

"What do we need to see to be convinced it’s time to cut? The short answer is we are seeing what we need to see, but we need to see it for longer to be confident that progress toward price stability will be sustained," Macklem said.

"The further decline we’ve seen in core inflation is very recent. We need to be assured this is not just a temporary dip."

Desjardins managing director and head of macro strategy Royce Mendes wrote in a note on Wednesday that the latest releases from the central bank "paint a picture of policymakers who are nearly ready to begin a rate cutting cycle."

"As a result, we are retaining our call that the first rate cut happens in June," Mendes wrote.

"The only fly in the ointment today comes from outside Canada, with the hotter-than-anticipated U.S. inflation numbers creating some concern that some price pressures could spillover the border."

Last month in the central bank's rate decision, Macklem said “it’s still too early” to ease monetary policy and that upside risks to inflation remain.

