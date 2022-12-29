U.S. markets closed

Bank OZK Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bank OZK
·2 min read
Bank OZK
Bank OZK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Management’s comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2022 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.   

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, January 20, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.23 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jay Staley (501) 906-7842

Media Contact:

Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922


