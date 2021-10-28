U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    -0.2600 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,736.20
    +1,707.12 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Bank OZK Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and Increase in Stock Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bank OZK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Bank estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $339 million. The Bank intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for repurchases of shares of its common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program (the “Stock Repurchase Program”) and other general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, financing organic growth or strategic acquisitions, supporting its regulatory capital levels, and ongoing working capital needs. The Bank intends to increase the size of its previously announced Stock Repurchase Program by an amount equal to the size of the offering. The Stock Repurchase Program now totals $650 million (less repurchases made since the Stock Repurchase Program was implemented in July 2021) and will expire on November 4, 2022.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers. Stephens Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. are serving as co-managers. The offering of the Series A Preferred Stock is being made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular relating to the offering is available at ir.ozk.com and furnished on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”). Copies of the offering circular may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 249 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.1 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release and certain other communications by the Bank contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Bank’s present expectations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Bank’s filings with the FDIC. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Bank undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336


Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) were tanking on Thursday after the company reported its earnings results for the third quarter. The biopharmaceutical company's stock is down 14.1% as of 1:34 p.m. EDT, likely due to the company missing revenue estimates for the quarter. The company also announced its CEO, John Maraganore, will be retiring at the end of 2021.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Zendesk Stock Falls As Revenue Guidance Edges By Wall Street Estimates

    Zendesk stock fell after its September quarter earnings met expectations while revenue guidance edged by estimates.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter reiterated an overweight rating for Tesla stock and set a price target of $1,300 on Thursday, citing the fact that the competition's attempts to gain momentum in the budding EV market are largely falling flat. In addition, he praised Tesla's warranty performance, implying that the quality of the automaker's vehicles is increasing. An upbeat day for the overall market likely is also helping Tesla stock today.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • Why Wex Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    Analysts had forecast that Wex would earn only $2.27 per share this quarter, and on sales of only $475.5 million. In fact, Wex earned $2.45 per share (pro forma), with sales approaching $483 million -- but to no avail. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Wex's earnings came to only $1.07 per share -- although even that number was a huge improvement over the $1.49 per share Wex lost in the heart of the pandemic in last year's Q3.

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Amazon reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook.

  • Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

    Shopify stock gained as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations.