Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $149.8 million, a 24.3% increase from $120.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were a quarterly record $1.17, a 25.8% increase from $0.93 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the full year of 2021, net income was a record $579.0 million, a 98.4% increase from $291.9 million for the full year of 2020. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 were a record $4.47, a 97.8% increase from $2.26 for the full year of 2020.
As a result of improved economic conditions and prospects for improvement in the U. S. economy, management recorded negative provision for credit losses of $8.0 million during the fourth quarter and $77.9 million for the full year of 2021, reducing the Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) from $377.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $289.0 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $6.8 million during the fourth quarter and $203.6 million for the full year of 2020.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $186.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 14.2% increase from $162.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. PPNR was $675.0 million for the full year of 2021, a 16.4% increase from $579.8 million for the full year of 2020. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2.25%, 13.08% and 15.34%, respectively, compared to 1.79%, 11.36% and 13.53%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2021 were 2.17%, 13.01% and 15.32%, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.04% and 8.41%, respectively, for the full year of 2020. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 – results that were record setting in many respects. We were particularly pleased to report our highest ever level of quarterly RESG loan originations, as organic growth is an important component of our long-term strategy to increase shareholder value. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $18.31 billion at December 31, 2021, a 4.7% decrease from $19.21 billion at December 31, 2020. Non-purchased loans were $17.79 billion at December 31, 2021, a 3.3% decrease from $18.40 billion at December 31, 2020. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.52 billion at December 31, 2021, a 36.1% decrease from $0.81 billion at December 31, 2020.
Deposits were $20.21 billion at December 31, 2021, a 5.8% decrease from $21.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Total assets were $26.53 billion at December 31, 2021, a 2.3% decrease from $27.16 billion at December 31, 2020.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.50 billion at December 31, 2021, a 5.3% increase from $4.27 billion at December 31, 2020. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021, a 6.4% increase from $3.60 billion at December 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $35.85 at December 31, 2021, an 8.5% increase from $33.03 at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share was $30.52 at December 31, 2021, a 9.7% increase from $27.81 at December 31, 2020. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.95% at December 31, 2021, compared to 15.73% at December 31, 2020. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.80% at December 31, 2021, compared to 13.58% at December 31, 2020. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
PREFERRED STOCK OFFERING
On November 4, 2021, the Bank completed its public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share, which represents $350 million in aggregate liquidation preference. The Bank received net proceeds from the Preferred Stock, after deducting the initial purchaser discount and offering expenses, of $339.0 million.
SUBORDINATED DEBT REDEMPTION AND OFFERING
In July 2021, the Bank redeemed all of its $225 million of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating rate Subordinated Notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the subordinated notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. As a result of the subordinated debt redemption, the Bank recognized approximately $0.8 million in remaining unamortized debt issue cost as non-interest expense during the third quarter of 2021.
In September 2021, the Bank completed its public offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% Fixed-to-Floating rate Subordinated Notes (the “2.75% Notes”) due 2031, which bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.75% per annum until September 30, 2026. On October 1, 2026, the 2.75% Notes will bear interest at a floating rate equal to a benchmark (which is expected to be three-month SOFR) plus 209 basis points. The 2.75% Notes are unsecured, subordinated debt obligations and mature on October 1, 2031. As of December 31, 2021, the 2.75% Notes had a carrying value of $346.1 million and remaining unamortized debt issuance cost of $3.9 million.
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
In July 2021, the Bank adopted a stock repurchase program. In conjunction with the Bank’s Preferred Stock offering, its Board of Directors increased the size of its stock repurchase program from $300 million up to $650 million of the Bank’s outstanding common stock. During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased 3,387,421 shares at a weighted average cost of $46.16, for a total of $156.4 million. During 2021, the Bank repurchased 4,275,988 shares at a weighted average cost of $45.21, for a total of $193.4 million. The timing and amount of future repurchases will be determined by management based on a variety of factors such as the Bank’s capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock price, regulatory requirements and general market and economic conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended by the Bank at any time.
In connection with this release, the Bank released management's comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management's comments on the quarterly results.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management's comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on January 21, 2022.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and any similar or related laws, rules and regulations; the impact of any future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government’s debt limit or changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and financial markets; potential impact of supply chain disruptions or inflation; national, international or political instability; impairment of the Bank’s goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,053,829
$
2,393,662
Investment securities ― available for sale ("AFS")
3,916,733
3,405,351
Investment securities ― trading
14,957
—
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers' bank stocks
40,788
38,486
Non-purchased loans
17,791,610
18,401,495
Purchased loans
516,215
807,673
Allowance for loan losses
(217,380
)
(295,824
)
Net loans
18,090,445
18,913,344
Premises and equipment, net
695,857
738,842
Foreclosed assets
5,744
11,085
Accrued interest receivable
83,025
88,077
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
774,822
758,071
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
669,063
675,458
Other, net
185,167
140,220
Total assets
$
26,530,430
$
27,162,596
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand non-interest bearing
$
4,983,788
$
3,996,546
Savings and interest bearing transaction
9,245,727
8,160,982
Time
5,979,619
9,292,828
Total deposits
20,209,134
21,450,356
Repurchase agreements with customers
6,115
8,013
Other borrowings
750,206
750,928
Subordinated notes
346,133
224,047
Subordinated debentures
121,033
120,475
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
71,609
81,481
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
186,840
251,940
Total liabilities
21,691,070
22,887,240
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
338,980
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
1,254
1,294
Additional paid-in capital
2,093,702
2,265,850
Retained earnings
2,378,466
1,946,875
Accumulated other comprehensive income
23,841
58,252
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
4,836,243
4,272,271
Noncontrolling interest
3,117
3,085
Total stockholders’ equity
4,839,360
4,275,356
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
26,530,430
$
27,162,596
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Non-purchased loans
$
256,021
$
243,064
$
972,660
$
944,354
Purchased loans
11,190
16,069
46,174
70,812
Investment securities:
Taxable
9,448
9,066
36,234
40,547
Tax-exempt
2,869
4,767
13,729
19,403
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold
953
428
2,510
5,665
Total interest income
280,481
273,394
1,071,307
1,080,781
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,514
30,607
64,422
171,813
Repurchase agreements with customers
3
6
17
23
Other borrowings
1,017
1,011
4,012
3,179
Subordinated notes
2,631
3,207
9,386
12,758
Subordinated debentures
935
963
3,750
4,384
Total interest expense
14,100
35,794
81,587
192,157
Net interest income
266,381
237,600
989,720
888,624
Provision for credit losses
(7,992
)
6,750
(77,938
)
203,639
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
274,373
230,850
1,067,658
684,985
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts:
NSF/Overdraft fees
4,315
4,024
14,962
14,782
All other service charges
7,149
5,959
27,656
22,917
Trust income
2,141
1,909
8,506
7,544
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value
4,901
5,034
19,640
20,239
Death benefits
618
—
2,028
608
Loan service, maintenance and other fees
3,148
3,797
13,959
14,257
Gains on sales of other assets
1,330
5,189
9,962
6,863
Net gains on investment securities
504
—
504
4,467
Other
5,589
2,749
18,321
12,931
Total non-interest income
29,695
28,661
115,538
104,608
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
55,034
53,832
214,567
206,834
Net occupancy and equipment
17,004
15,617
66,801
63,379
Other operating expenses
38,068
33,945
148,907
143,200
Total non-interest expense
110,106
103,394
430,275
413,413
Income before taxes
193,962
156,117
752,921
376,180
Provision for income taxes
44,197
35,607
173,888
84,314
Net income
149,765
120,510
579,033
291,866
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(5
)
3
(32
)
32
Net income available to common stockholders
$
149,760
$
120,513
$
579,001
$
291,898
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
0.93
$
4.49
$
2.26
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
0.93
$
4.47
$
2.26
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
Preferred
Common
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2021:
Balances – September 30, 2021
$
—
$
1,288
$
2,245,012
$
2,266,234
$
40,706
$
3,112
$
4,556,352
Net income
—
—
—
149,765
—
—
149,765
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
—
—
—
(5
)
—
5
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(16,865
)
—
(16,865
)
Common stock dividends, $0.29 per
—
—
—
(37,528
)
—
—
(37,528
)
Issuance of 14,000,000 shares of
338,980
—
—
—
—
—
338,980
Issuance of 31,400 shares of common
—
—
1,131
—
—
—
1,131
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,387,421
—
(34
)
(156,410
)
—
—
—
(156,444
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
3,969
—
—
—
3,969
Forfeitures of 18,050 shares of unvested
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
338,980
$
1,254
$
2,093,702
$
2,378,466
$
23,841
$
3,117
$
4,839,360
Year ended December 31, 2021:
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
—
$
1,294
$
2,265,850
$
1,946,875
$
58,252
$
3,085
$
4,275,356
Net income
—
—
—
579,033
—
—
579,033
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
—
—
—
(32
)
—
32
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
—
(34,411
)
—
(34,411
)
Common stock dividends, $1.1325 per
—
—
—
(147,410
)
—
—
(147,410
)
Issuance of 14,000,000 shares of
338,980
—
—
—
—
—
338,980
Issuance of 207,650 shares of common
—
2
7,224
—
—
—
7,226
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested
—
3
(3
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,275,988
—
(43
)
(193,401
)
—
—
—
(193,444
)
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893
—
(1
)
(1,976
)
—
—
—
(1,977
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
16,007
—
—
—
16,007
Forfeitures of 115,300 shares of unvested
—
(1
)
1
—
—
—
—
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
338,980
$
1,254
$
2,093,702
$
2,378,466
$
23,841
$
3,117
$
4,839,360
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
Common
Additional
Retained
Accumulated
Non-
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2020:
Balances – September 30, 2020
$
1,293
$
2,261,864
$
1,862,012
$
61,116
$
3,088
$
4,189,373
Net income
—
—
120,510
—
—
120,510
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
—
—
3
—
(3
)
—
Total other comprehensive loss
—
—
—
(2,864
)
—
(2,864
)
Common stock dividends, $0.275 per share
—
—
(35,650
)
—
—
(35,650
)
Issuance of 39,900 shares of common
—
991
—
—
—
991
Stock-based compensation expense
—
2,996
—
—
—
2,996
Forfeitures of 31,525 shares of unvested
1
(1
)
—
—
—
—
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
1,294
$
2,265,850
$
1,946,875
$
58,252
$
3,085
$
4,275,356
Year ended December 31, 2020:
Balances – December 31, 2019
$
1,289
$
2,251,824
$
1,869,983
$
27,255
$
3,117
$
4,153,468
Cumulative effect of change
—
—
(75,344
)
—
—
(75,344
)
Balances – January 1, 2020
1,289
2,251,824
1,794,639
27,255
3,117
4,078,124
Net income
—
—
291,866
—
—
291,866
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
—
—
32
—
(32
)
—
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
30,997
—
30,997
Common stock dividends,
—
—
(139,662
)
—
—
(139,662
)
Issuance of 44,200 shares of common
—
1,036
—
—
—
1,036
Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested
5
(5
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873
(1
)
(1,852
)
—
—
—
(1,853
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
14,848
—
—
—
14,848
Forfeitures of 76,664 shares of unvested
1
(1
)
—
—
—
—
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
1,294
$
2,265,850
$
1,946,875
$
58,252
$
3,085
$
4,275,356
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
55,034
$
53,832
$
214,567
$
206,834
Net occupancy and equipment
17,004
15,617
66,801
63,379
Other operating expenses:
Professional and outside services
7,880
6,988
29,013
29,605
Software and data processing
6,165
5,729
23,860
21,279
Deposit insurance and assessments
2,125
3,647
11,185
15,247
Telecommunication services
2,064
2,296
8,427
9,159
Postage and supplies
1,909
1,709
6,627
7,462
ATM expense
1,639
1,490
6,255
5,256
Travel and meals
1,883
835
5,694
4,336
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets
985
1,582
3,461
3,669
Loan collection and repossession expense
587
481
2,044
3,062
Advertising and public relations
1,151
1,086
2,772
6,050
Amortization of intangibles
1,517
1,794
6,394
9,085
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments
2,755
821
15,078
8,279
Other
7,408
5,487
28,097
20,711
Total non-interest expense
$
110,106
$
103,394
$
430,275
$
413,413
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:
Residential 1-4 family
$
887,024
4.8
%
$
911,115
4.7
%
Non-farm/non-residential
3,782,892
20.7
4,267,147
22.2
Construction/land development
8,246,674
45.0
7,993,467
41.6
Agricultural
247,727
1.4
204,868
1.1
Multifamily residential
934,845
5.1
856,297
4.5
Total real estate
14,099,162
77.0
14,232,894
74.1
Commercial and industrial
510,784
2.8
842,206
4.4
Consumer
2,185,429
11.9
2,393,964
12.5
Other
1,512,450
8.3
1,740,104
9.0
Total loans
18,307,825
100.0
%
19,209,168
100.0
%
Allowance for loan losses
(217,380
)
(295,824
)
Net loans
$
18,090,445
$
18,913,344
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
Allowance for Loan Losses
Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2021:
Balances – September 30, 2021
$
237,722
$
61,076
$
298,798
Net charge-offs
(1,817
)
—
(1,817
)
Provision for credit losses
(18,525
)
10,533
(7,992
)
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
217,380
$
71,609
$
288,989
Year ended December 31, 2021:
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
295,824
$
81,481
$
377,305
Net charge-offs
(10,378
)
—
(10,378
)
Provision for credit losses
(68,066
)
(9,872
)
(77,938
)
Balances – December 31, 2021
$
217,380
$
71,609
$
288,989
Three months ended December 31, 2020:
Balances – September 30, 2020
$
308,847
$
68,426
$
377,273
Net charge-offs
(6,718
)
—
(6,718
)
Provision for credit losses
(6,305
)
13,055
6,750
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
295,824
$
81,481
$
377,305
Year ended December 31, 2020:
Balances – December 31, 2019
$
108,525
$
—
$
108,525
Adoption of CECL (1) methodology
39,588
54,924
94,512
Balances – January 1, 2020
148,113
54,924
203,037
Net charge-offs
(29,371
)
—
(29,371
)
Provision for credit losses
177,082
26,557
203,639
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
295,824
$
81,481
$
377,305
(1) Current Expected Credit Loss.
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing
$
4,983,788
24.7
%
$
3,996,546
18.6
%
Interest bearing:
Transaction (NOW)
3,412,369
16.9
3,124,007
14.6
Savings and money market
5,833,358
28.9
5,036,975
23.5
Time deposits less than $100
1,801,454
8.9
3,075,845
14.3
Time deposits of $100 or more
4,178,165
20.6
6,216,983
29.0
Total deposits
$
20,209,134
100.0
%
$
21,450,356
100.0
%
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-Interest Bearing
$
4,983,788
24.7
%
$
3,996,546
18.6
%
Interest Bearing:
Consumer and Commercial:
Consumer – Non-Time
4,334,378
21.4
3,506,014
16.3
Consumer – Time
4,318,742
21.4
6,511,664
30.4
Commercial – Non-Time
2,634,817
13.0
2,178,253
10.2
Commercial – Time
905,347
4.5
1,137,040
5.3
Public Funds
2,094,800
10.4
2,004,593
9.3
Brokered
452,137
2.2
1,600,116
7.5
Reciprocal
485,125
2.4
516,130
2.4
Total deposits
$
20,209,134
100.0
%
$
21,450,356
100.0
%
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:
Net interest income
$
266,381
$
237,600
12.1
%
$
989,720
$
888,624
11.4
%
Provision for credit losses
(7,992
)
6,750
(218.4
)
(77,938
)
203,639
(138.3
)
Non-interest income
29,695
28,661
3.6
115,538
104,608
10.4
Non-interest expense
110,106
103,394
6.5
430,275
413,413
4.1
Net income available to common stockholders
149,760
120,513
24.3
579,001
291,898
98.4
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
185,970
162,867
14.2
674,983
579,819
16.4
Common share and per common share data:
Net income per share − diluted
$
1.17
$
0.93
25.8
%
$
4.47
$
2.26
97.8
%
Net income per share − basic
1.17
0.93
25.8
4.49
2.26
98.7
Dividends per share
0.29
0.275
5.5
1.1325
1.0775
5.1
Book value per share
35.85
33.03
8.5
35.85
33.03
8.5
Tangible book value per share (1)
30.52
27.81
9.7
30.52
27.81
9.7
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
128,246
129,523
(1.0
)
129,618
129,435
0.1
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
125,444
129,350
(3.0
)
125,444
129,350
(3.0
)
Balance sheet data at period end:
Total assets
$
26,530,430
$
27,162,596
(2.3
)%
$
26,530,430
$
27,162,596
(2.3
)%
Total loans
18,307,825
19,209,168
(4.7
)
18,307,825
19,209,168
(4.7
)
Non-purchased loans
17,791,610
18,401,495
(3.3
)
17,791,610
18,401,495
(3.3
)
Purchased loans
516,215
807,673
(36.1
)
516,215
807,673
(36.1
)
Allowance for loan losses
217,380
295,824
(26.5
)
217,380
295,824
(26.5
)
Foreclosed assets
5,744
11,085
(48.2
)
5,744
11,085
(48.2
)
Investment securities − AFS
3,916,733
3,405,351
15.0
3,916,733
3,405,351
15.0
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
669,063
675,458
(0.9
)
669,063
675,458
(0.9
)
Deposits
20,209,134
21,450,356
(5.8
)
20,209,134
21,450,356
(5.8
)
Other borrowings
750,206
750,928
(0.1
)
750,206
750,928
(0.1
)
Subordinated notes
346,133
224,047
54.5
346,133
224,047
54.5
Subordinated debentures
121,033
120,475
0.5
121,033
120,475
0.5
Unfunded balance of closed loans
13,619,578
11,847,117
15.0
13,619,578
11,847,117
15.0
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
71,609
81,481
(12.11
)
71,609
81,481
(12.11
)
Preferred stock
338,980
—
NM
338,980
—
NM
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)
4,497,263
4,272,271
5.3
4,497,263
4,272,271
5.3
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS
23,841
58,252
23,841
58,252
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
90.59
%
89.55
%
90.59
%
89.55
%
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
2.25
%
1.79
%
2.17
%
1.13
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)
13.08
11.36
13.01
7.04
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)
15.34
13.53
15.32
8.41
Net interest margin – FTE (2)
4.41
3.88
4.09
3.81
Efficiency ratio
37.06
38.61
38.76
41.37
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)
0.05
0.14
0.06