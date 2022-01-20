U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1310
    -0.2220 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,581.92
    +814.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.86
    +15.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Bank OZK Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Management Comments

Bank OZK
·1 min read
In this article:
  • OZK
  • OZKAP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) fourth quarter and full year 2021 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Contact:

Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336

Media Contact:

Candace Graham (501) 320-4165

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fba0b77f-fb85-44d3-8ee1-70ddf249568a


