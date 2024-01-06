Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.38

The board of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.38 on the 23rd of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Bank OZK's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Bank OZK's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Bank OZK has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Bank OZK's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 24%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.3%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 26% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bank OZK Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.34 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Bank OZK has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Bank OZK Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bank OZK that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bank OZK not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

