Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 19, 2024

Bank OZK isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to Bank OZK’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Jay Staley. Please go ahead.

An iconic skyline of a major city, the towering buildings display the strength of the company's regional banking success.

Jay Staley: Good morning. I am Jay Staley, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Bank OZK. Thank you for joining our call this morning and participating in our question-and-answer session. In today’s Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements about our expectations, estimates and outlook for the future. Please refer to our earnings release, management comments and other public filings for more information on the various factors in the business that may cause actual results or outcomes to vary from those projected in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Joining me on the call to take your questions are George Gleason, Chairman and CEO; Brannon Hamblen, President; Tim Hicks, Chief Financial Officer; and Cindy Wolfe, Chief Operating Officer. We will now open up the lines for your questions. Let me now ask our operator, Latif, to remind our listeners how to queue in for questions.

See also 11 High Growth Low/No Dividend Stocks to Buy and 18 High Growth Low PE Stocks.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.