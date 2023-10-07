Bank OZK's (NASDAQ:OZK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Bank OZK's (NASDAQ:OZK) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.37 on 20th of October. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Bank OZK

Bank OZK's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Bank OZK has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Bank OZK's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 25%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 9.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 26% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Bank OZK Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.30 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Bank OZK's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Bank OZK has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.4% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Bank OZK's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bank OZK is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 7 analysts we track are forecasting for Bank OZK for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.