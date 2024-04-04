Bank says mobile services now restored to all customers

[BBC]

Bank of Ireland mobile banking services have been restored to all customers after an outage on Thursday, the bank said.

It said there was a "technical issue" in the afternoon which "required us to take it offline while we fixed the problem".

The bank apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

It said payments made between 2:30pm and 11:30pm would be credited to other banks on Friday morning.

Cards were operating as normal and customers should be able to complete chip and PIN and contactless transactions, the bank added.

It has not said what caused Thursday's outage.

In August of last year, Bank of Ireland technical faults allowed people to withdraw funds despite having little or no money in their accounts.

Large queues formed at many cash machines in the Republic of Ireland after word of the glitch spread.

The bank warned that transfers and withdrawals would still be applied to customers’ accounts.

In March last year, the bank was fined €750,000 (£643,000) by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) following an investigation into 10 data breaches involving the bank's Banking 365 system.

In April 2022, Bank of Ireland was fined €463,000 (£397,000) for data breaches affecting more than 50,000 customers.

In December 2021, it was fined €24.5m (£21m) by Ireland's Central Bank for regulatory breaches related to its IT systems and related internal controls.