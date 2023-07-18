Bank stocks lead Dow higher as stocks extend upswing: Stock market news today
Stocks extended a recent upswing on Tuesday as investors absorbed a stream of quarterly earnings, with Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) among those reporting.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the way, up more than 350 points, or over 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) reversed early losses to trade up around 0.4%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 0.5%.
Bank of America shares gained more than 4% after profits jumped in the second quarter, while Morgan Stanley's stock climbed over 6% in the wake of its results.
Retail sales rose in June but undershot expectations, putting the health of the economy under the spotlight again. Investors have returned to weighing the risk of recession versus the chance of a soft landing in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes.
Homebuilder confidence gets boost as demand for new construction continues
Homebuilders are feeling good about the housing market.
Builder confidence was positive again in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).
The index reading rose to 56 from 55 in June, marking the seventh consecutive month that sentiment increased and marks the highest level since June of last year. Economists polled by Bloomberg were also anticipating a 56 reading for July.
The continued enthusiasm reflects the strength of the newly-constructed home market, combined with tight supplies of existing homes. That has tipped the scale in favor of builders. However, challenges still remain from higher mortgage rates to materials and supplies, like new appliances, which are becoming harder to stock up on.
“The lack of resale inventory means prospective home buyers who have not been priced out of the market continue to seek out new construction in greater numbers,” said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala.
“At the same time, builders are troubled over rising mortgage rates approaching 7% and continue to grapple with supply-side challenges, including ongoing scarcity of electrical transformer equipment and growing concerns about lot availability,” Huey added.
Earnings season underway, banks show mixed results
Bank earnings came in mixed early Tuesday as the sector gained on "better than feared" sentiment.
As Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports, Bank of America (BAC), the nation's second-largest bank, churned out more profits and revenue in the second quarter after a surprisingly strong showing from its Wall Street unit. Net income was up 19% compared to the year-earlier period, to $7.4 billion. Revenue rose 11%, to $25.2 billion.
The stock climbed higher as a result, up more than 4% in morning trading, as CEO Brian Moynihan doubled down on the health of the economy: "We continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market."
Conversely, profits fell at Morgan Stanley (MS) amid a slowdown in deal making and trading. The bank reported net income of $2.2 billion, its lowest level in more than three years and down 13% from the year-ago period. Revenue of $13.5 billion was up 2% from a year ago.
Investors still rewarded the Wall Street giant on the earnings beat with the stock up more than 6%.
Hollerith noted Morgan Stanley is the latest of several big banks, including Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), to report a slowdown in investment banking and trading. Bank of America was the exception after seeing revenues rise in that business.
Goldman Sachs (GS) will report results tomorrow. Expectations are low given the bank heavily relies on deal making and trading for revenue, although it does boast a much smaller wealth management business compared to Morgan Stanley.
Consumer slowdown?
Retail sales rose 0.2% in June, below economists expectations for a 0.5% increase. While a "miss" compared to expert expectations, economists note the report still shows growth, just not robust growth.
"While they continue to spend, the June retail sales report suggests that consumers are becoming more thoughtful with their purchases," Oxford economics lead US economist Oren Klachkin wrote in a note Thursday. "Altogether, the data indicate that consumer spending propelled the economy at a softer pace in Q2 relative to Q1."
Within the report, Klachkin highlights that some areas seeing a slowdown had been previously been considered the strongest parts of the post-pandemic economy. After showing one the largest increases in the May report, food services & dinking places, the only category representing services in the report, increased just 0.1% in June.
"Food services and drinking places were flat, a possible sign that leisure and hospitality spending is starting to lose steam," Klachkin wrote.
June retail sales lighter than expected but still show growth
Retail sales rose 0.2% in June from the previous month, lower than Wall Street's estimates for 0.5% growth. Sales excluding auto and gas increased 0.3%, in line with estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, May's sales were revised up to 0.5% from 0.3%.
Seven of the 13 categories highlighted in the release saw increases from a month ago. Furniture and home furniture stores increased 1.4% while electronics and appliance stores gained 1.1%. Growth at non-store retailers, which includes online sales, helped keep total sales higher than the month prior with a 1.9% increase from May.
Getting things going, Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are on deck to post second quarter earnings reports before US trading opens.
