U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.75
    -12.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.00
    -79.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +4.20 (+5.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.00
    -18.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3990
    +0.6020 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.63
    -816.32 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Bank survey shows Japan's businesses turning pessimistic

YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the first quarter of this year in the fifth straight decline, according to a central bank survey released Monday.

The headline measure in the Bank of Japan quarterly survey called “tankan” found such sentiments stood at plus 1, down from plus 7 in December. It’s the worst quarterly result since December 2020.

Sentiments among major non-manufacturers rose one point to plus 20, its the fourth straight quarter of improvement.

The Japanese economy has tended to stagnate in recent years, with slow wage increases, and has recently been hit by inflationary pressures, even as some parts of the nation’s economy continue to experince deflation, the opposite trend in which prices continually decrease.

Uncertainty about global growth is weighing on the export-reliant country. The recent turmoil over the U.S. banking sector is adding to such woes, just at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring. Japan imports almost all its oil.

The weakening yen boosts the value of overseas earnings by exporters like Toyota and Nintendo, but is proving to be a challenge for rising energy costs.

For the tankan’s projection of sentiments three months later, large manufacturers are expecting an improvement of 2 points at plus 3.

What the Bank of Japan might do on interest rates is being closely watched. The central bank has kept interest rates at zero or in minus territory for years to wrest Japan out of its economic doldrums.

The key interest rate is now at minus 0.1%. The BOJ is targeting stable price rises of 2%.

The new bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, whose nomination received parliamentary approval last month, is set to take office April 9, taking over from Haruhiko Kuroda, Bank of Japan governor for a decade.

Ueda has not indicated he will depart from his predecessor’s positions. But he hails from an academic background, the first such governor in postwar Japan. Most previous governors had held positions in the central bank itself or in Finance Ministry.

Hopes are high Ueda will be able to lead Japan in a steady exit from “Abenomics,” the supereasy monetary policies championed by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is promising to lift people’s incomes and tackle the nation’s shrinking birth rate. He is also seeking to boost defense spending and to restart nuclear power plants to deal with the energy crunch.

Uncertainties like the war in Ukraine and the shortage of computer chips, a vestige of the lockdowns and supply chain troubles from the coronavirus pandemic, have sorely hurt Japan. The nation also needs to nurture new areas of growth to keep up with global competition.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • China's March factory activity growth falters on weaker demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity growth stalled in March, weighed down by slowing production and weaker global demand and adding to uncertainty about a post-COVID recovery, a private sector survey showed on Monday. "Only by working hard to stabilise employment, increase household income, and improve market expectations, can the government reach its goal of restoring and expanding consumption."

  • Japan's business mood sours to 2-year low as global slowdown bites - tankan

    Japan's business sentiment soured in January-March to hit the worst level in more than two years, a closely-watched central bank survey showed on Monday, as slowing global growth clouds the outlook for the export-reliant economy. The service-sector mood, by contrast, recovered as easing border controls and an end to COVID-19 curbs heightened hopes for a rebound in tourism and consumption, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed. The headline index measuring big manufacturers' sentiment fell to plus 1 in March from plus 7 in December, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed, worse than a median market forecast for a reading of plus 3.

  • Japan’s Manufacturer Sentiment Worsens in Support of BOJ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers deteriorated to a two-year low, supporting views that incoming central bank governor Kazuo Ueda will maintain an ultra-easy monetary policy for a while longer.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pr

  • Australian House Prices Snap Declines as Sydney Market Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian house prices snapped 10 months of declines in March, led by a surge in the bellwether Sydney market in a positive sign for the economy after the central bank’s almost yearlong policy tightening cycle. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Bo

  • SVB Collapse Complicates Banks’ Efforts to Unload More Than $25 Billion of Junk Debt

    Recent turmoil in the banking industry has made the already-difficult task of selling off tens of billions of risky buyout debt even harder for Wall Street firms. Bank of America , Barclays PLC, Morgan Stanley and others together currently hold $25 billion to $30 billion of “hung debt” on their balance sheets, according to leveraged-finance analytics firm 9fin. The unsold debt is tied to leveraged buyouts that banks agreed to finance before worsening credit conditions last year sapped investor appetite for the paper.

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Sabotage by supermarket rivals slows Aldi’s British invasion

    Sabotage by supermarket rivals risks stopping Aldi hitting its target of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025, its chief executive has said.

  • 8 best short-term investments in April 2023

    Here’s where to turn when you’re searching for a safe place to stash cash for the short term.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise O

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out t

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • Jobs Data, ConAgra, FedEx, Walmart, and More to Watch This Short Week

    The stock market will be closed for Good Friday but there will still be March jobs data. Plus, investor days from Walmart and Fedex, March PMIs and JOLTS, and earnings reports.

  • Trump’s Indictment Is Just the Beginning

    Momentum investing is a powerful strategy in financial markets. If a stock exhibits an upward or downward trend, it often continues. Over the last 20 years, commodity trading advisors have leveraged computing power to turn this into a hugely profitable strategy called “trend following.”

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out th

  • OPEC Surprises Market With More Production Cuts

    The oil cartel and its allies announced voluntary production cuts of around 1.15 million barrels a day, a move they said was to support market stability.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedProminent money managers have

  • China Urges Japan to Refrain From Joining US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged Japan to refrain from supporting US efforts to suppress the Chinese semiconductor industry, while his counterpart pressed for the swift return of a Japanese citizen detained by Beijing. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDub