Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.21

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October to $0.21. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bank7's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for only 4 years, Bank7 does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 15%, meaning that Bank7 may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.8%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 12%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Bank7 Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 4 years was $0.40 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Bank7 May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 4.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While EPS growth is quite low, Bank7 has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Bank7's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank7 (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

