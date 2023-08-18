Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.21

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October to $0.21. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bank7's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Bank7 has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 4 years. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 15% shows that Bank7 is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.8% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 12%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Bank7 Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Bank7 May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 4.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Bank7 is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank7 (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bank7 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

