Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October to $0.21. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Bank7

Bank7's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Bank7 is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 4-year history of distributing earnings. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 15% shows that Bank7 is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.8%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 12%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Bank7 Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. Bank7 has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.1% per year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Bank7's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank7 (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bank7 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.