A Banker Urged Struggling Families To Invest In Coca-Cola Stock During The Great Depression And They Became Millionaires – A Single $40 Share Pre-IPO Is Worth Over $10 Million Today

Americans remain sharply divided in their preferences for soft drinks, but in the quaint town of Quincy, Florida, the taste of Coca-Cola is undisputedly favored. This preference isn’t just about flavor but has deep roots in the town’s history and its rise of “Coca-Cola millionaires.”

In 1919, Coca-Cola made its debut on the public market. Those fortunate enough to purchase a share at its initial price of $40 and continuously reinvest its dividends would be looking at a value of over $10 million today. Such a story highlights the importance of foresight, an eye for recognizing winners, and the patience to hold onto shares over the long term. Just as investing in a then-startup like Coca-Cola offered immense potential, today’s startups present similar opportunities for visionary investors.

In the early 20th century, Mark “Pat” Munroe, a banker in Quincy, made a key observation that would change the town’s financial landscape. Despite the economic hardships, he noticed that people consistently had money to purchase Coca-Cola. Recognizing an opportunity, Munroe began buying Coca-Cola shares, soon becoming an advocate for the stock within his community. He fervently advised residents to invest, going so far as to underwrite bank loans backed by Coca-Cola stock. Even when shares plummeted by 50% due to a dispute with the sugar industry, Munroe’s confidence in the beverage company did not waver. His resilience would soon be tested further with the onset of the Great Depression.

From 1929 to 1932, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted, losing 89% of its value, Coca-Cola demonstrated its resilience. In 1931, even with unemployment nearing 20%, the sales of Coca-Cola only decreased by a modest 2.3%. Munroe’s earlier observation held true: people were willing to spend their last bit of money on the refreshing drink. The company’s strong financial standing, with $6.5 million in cash and zero debt, ensured it could maintain its dividend payments. For Quincy residents, this meant an essential lifeline during the harshest economic times.

Post-recession, Munroe’s faith in Coca-Cola did not sway. He and the town continued their investment journey. The continuous surge in Coca-Cola’s stock value soon brought unparalleled wealth to Quincy. By the late 1940s, this small town had risen to become the richest per capita in the United States.

Through Munroe’s advice, Quincy had birthed 67 “Coca-Cola Millionaires.” Many descendants of these early investors potentially still hold onto these shares.

