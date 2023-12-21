Bankers Gear Up for Japan Share Sale Revival to Extend Into 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Equity capital market bankers in Japan are bracing for another busy year as stocks extend a rally that’s lured buyers from local individual investors to global funds and transformed the market into one of Asia’s most active this year.

The amount raised from initial share sales and additional offerings in Japan totaled almost $31 billion since the start of the year, more than three times the tally for all of 2022. That surpassed the combined amount for other developed Asian economies including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, the data show.

The upswing in activity reflects expectations of a new era for Japan’s markets as the country shows signs of stamping out decades of deflation while the bourse implements measures to boost governance that drove stocks to 33-year highs and attracted more listings. That led to a turnaround after 2022 marked the worst year for share sales in two and a half decades.

“The Japan market has benefited from tailwinds such as accommodative monetary policy, low inflation, a weak yen and corporate governance reforms,” said Akshay Sawhne, co-head of APAC equity capital markets at Bank of America Corp. in Hong Kong. “We would expect issuance to remain strong in 2024.”

The bulk of the activity this year came from companies offering new shares and investors selling their existing holdings, as firms and shareholders sought to take advantage of ballooning equity prices in the world’s third-largest economy. Such offerings reached $26 billion, almost four times more than 2022, Bloomberg data show.

Additional share sales usually precede a pickup in activity in initial public offerings, given that they’re quicker to execute. In March, Japan Post Holdings Co. executed a $8.6 billion share sale in its banking unit — the world’s biggest such trade this year.

“There is a lot of excitement towards Japan, and that will continue into next year,” said Peihao Huang, co-head for Asia ex-Japan ECM at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong. Large sell-downs by shareholders have seen “strong investor demand, both domestically and internationally,” she said.

The benchmark Topix index is up 23% for the year, set for the best yearly performance since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It still has scope for another double-digit gain by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of analysts compiled by Bloomberg News, even as the market faces short-term risks.

Factors including a stronger yen, weak consumer spending and competition from overseas share markets may take some of the shine off Japanese equities in the coming months.

In addition, a drop in an gauge that tracks startups in Japan may deter some potential newcomers from selling shares, according to Hayato Takei, head of the equity syndication department at Mizuho Securities Co. The Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market 250 Index is down 5.8% this year, heading for a third yearly decline.

A sustained boost to offerings may still come from the country’s bourse. The TSE has been calling on listed companies to improve capital efficiency and reduce holdings in each others’ stock. Last week auto parts manufacturer Denso Corp., of which the largest shareholder is Toyota Motor Corp., offloaded its entire stake in three other fellow Toyota affiliates.

More such unwinding of cross-shareholdings are seen in the first six months of 2024, according to Tsunenori Hanakura, general manager of the equity capital markets division at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Such offerings are expected to increase “if stocks rise to another level and gain momentum to test record highs,” he said.

Another segment expected to remain busy is the sale of debt linked to equity, such as convertible and exchangeable bonds. The amount raised through such notes by Japanese firms climbed to about $3.7 billion this year, Bloomberg data show. That’s more than seven times the proceeds last year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.