BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 23rd of February. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is around the industry average.

BankFinancial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BankFinancial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on BankFinancial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 47%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.5%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 46% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

BankFinancial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

BankFinancial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 3.4% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We Really Like BankFinancial's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BankFinancial might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on BankFinancial management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

