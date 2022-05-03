U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -16.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,853.00
    -127.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,017.75
    -55.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.40
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    -1.37 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.66
    -0.74 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2499
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0780
    -0.1030 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,415.71
    -283.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.49
    -5.16 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.20
    -62.35 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Banking giant Truist acquires fintech startup Long Game in effort to reach younger demographic

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Truist -- one of the nation's largest financial institutions -- has acquired Long Game, a 12-person fintech startup that has raised over $20 million in venture capital, executives have told TechCrunch exclusively.

As of June 2021, Charlotte, N.C.-based Truist was the 10th largest bank, with $509 billion in assets. It was formed in 2019 as a merger between BB&T and SunTrust banks.

Founded in 2015, Long Game has built a gamified finance mobile app that aims to help people “save, learn and engage” with their finances. Specifically, the San Francisco-based startup wants to drive bank customer engagement using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors.

Neither company disclosed what Truist paid for Long Game, or the company’s revenues, saying only it was “growing year over year”

Led by co-founder and CEO Lindsay Holden, Long Game has raised over $20 million in funding from investors such as Vestigo Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Thrive Capital, and Collaborative Fund. TechCrunch covered the startup’s $6.6 million raise in 2017.

“Over half of Americans have less than $500 in savings and so a lot of people, if something unexpected happens, it can be really detrimental to their financial lives,” Holden told TechCrunch. “We wanted to approach that problem differently. And we thought a lot about behavioral economics and how people are motivated, and one of the things that we came across was a behavioral economics thing called prize-linked savings.”

Prize-linked savings, she said, is a concept of someone placing money in a savings vehicle for a chance to win money.

“It’s literally taking that lottery dynamic, where people are trying to win big and putting it towards something,” Holden added, “Instead of buying a ticket and just throwing away that cash, you're putting it into a savings account.”

Unsurprisingly, Long Game is targeted more to GenZers and millennials, Holden said, noting that former Zynga employees are staffers.

“It’s a true game, as we are really using game dynamics to drive financial literacy. Long Game uses best practices from the gaming industry to engage with users,” she said. “There’s a trivia aspect and clients get rewards for learning.”

Its main marketing channels thus far have been social media marketing and the use of game ad networks.

Fintech Roundup: Fintechs and banks are getting cozier

For Truist, the opportunity to reach a coveted – and difficult to reach – younger demographic was appealing.

Vanessa Vreeland, head of corporate Development at Truist Ventures – the bank’s venture arm, told TechCrunch that while the acquisition of Long Game was not the bank’s first fintech buy, it was perhaps the most “significant.”

“This one was one that just had a different feel to it,” she said. “It didn’t come with a balance sheet. It was our first fintech acquisition without a balance sheet." Truist/SunTrust previously acquired online lender LightStream and Service Finance, a point-of-sale software provider.

As part of this latest acquisition, Long Game’s engineers, designers and executives will join Truist’s Innovation team.

“We view ourselves as a giant startup…and as we were looking to expand our offerings for our retail bank, we were looking for ways to not only acquire customers, but to deepen our relationship with them,” Vreeland said. “...We thought ‘what better way to really engage with our clientele and attract new clients from younger generations to Truist than by offering a really exciting gamified way to save and to engage with personal finances?'...Truist’s app will be “integrated with the Long Game experience."

The bank plans to "relaunch" an enhanced version of the app "to make it available to over 15 million households,” she added.

Truist does have offices in San Francisco today, where it serves its wealth clients as well as its corporate and investment banking clients,

“But we haven't focused yet on building out technology or innovation teams out on the West Coast,” Vreeland told TechCrunch. “We're excited to put a critical mass of folks in our San Francisco office, and we will be continuing to augment Lindsay and her team with technology, product and design talent as we continue to build out Truist’s capabilities to meet the technological demands of our clients.”

Truist came to be aware of Long Game through a few different channels, according to Vreeland. For one, Long Game participated in FIS’s Fintech Accelerator Program. She also became acquainted with the company through personal networks.

For her part, Holden said she was drawn to Truist’s “intense focus” on the client, which she viewed similar to that of Long Game’s.

We solely focus on the client experience of real financial progress – taking something that feels difficult and at times emotionally fraught and making it into something motivating, fun, and even magical,” she added. “It is so great to be a part of a team who is embracing and investing in our dream to make the best consumer financial experience out there."

Image Credits: Long Game co-founder and CEO Lindsay Holden/Long Game

Meanwhile, the intersection between banks and fintech startups is happening more regularly, where the two are either partnering or competing or like in this case, one is getting acquired by the other. And many banks have come to realize that it makes more sense – financially and logistically – to acquire an established fintech than attempt to build out the technology themselves.

We are a very face-oriented organization. We spent quite a bit of time meeting with our clients. and so we know that our clients want to continue meeting with us in person but also want to work with us digitally,” Vreeland said. “We want to maintain that balance of touch through all the digital channels that we pursue and so we were very excited about Long Game’s ability to help us do that.”

As evidence of that increased digital focus, Truist earlier this year shuttered dozens of physical branches.

Vreeland said she was also drawn to the fact that Long Game was led by a female CEO.

“We were really excited to meet a female CEO - that was really important to us as we think about building a portfolio of products and services inside Truist that are really as diverse as the clients and communities that we serve,” she added.

My weekly fintech newsletter launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Long Game raises $6.6 million for a savings account that doubles as a lottery ticket

Recommended Stories

  • The Executive Chairman of the Board of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), Richard Adams, Just Bought A Few More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in United Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBSI ) should definitely note that the Executive...

  • Little Traverse Bay Bands to receive $1 million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce

    “I am grateful to our federal partners for investing in the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

  • Kim's Video is back — and Saddle River's Yongman Kim would like to show you a thing or two

    In the 1980s, Saddle River's Yongman Kim opened Kim's Video and Music, a NYC institution that eventually expanded to 5 locations. Now it's back.

  • K-pop cheerleaders: the 'flowers' of South Korean baseball

    In baseball-mad South Korea teams of professional cheerleaders pumping up players and fans with elaborate K-pop routines are as integral to the games as beer and fried chicken.

  • Krispy Kreme releases new ‘Cinnamon Milk’ glazed donuts

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a snack break to try out Krispy Kreme's latest donut collaboration with General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

  • Georgia sets $1.5B in aid for electric vehicle maker Rivian

    The state of Georgia and local governments will give Rivian Automotive $1.5 billion of incentives to build a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta, according to documents the company and state signed Monday. Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the size of the package reflects the size of the largest single industrial announcement in Georgia history, including a pledge that the company will reach the full investment and job targets by the end of 2028, with jobs paying an average of $56,000 a year, plus benefits. The state also hopes Rivian will anchor an entire electric vehicle industry.

  • NBA playoffs 2022: All-Star power could be the driving force in the second round

    The Eastern and Western Conference semifinals will feature the NBA's top eight teams from the regular season as well as league's premier stars.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to E

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Analyst weighs in on Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s comments on bitcoin

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss takeaways from the annual Berkshire Hathaway sharesholders' meeting, CEO Warren Buffett and Vice-Chair Charles Munger's opinions on crypto, and China's ban on bitcoin.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Spirit rejects JetBlue takeover bid, Redbox stock soars, Blue Apron shares up

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending business stories.

  • How will boomers draw down their 401(k) balances?

    Recent studies have found that past generations drew down their financial assets very slowly in retirement, leaving much of their savings untouched throughout old age. This finding always seemed obvious to me, given that older cohorts had lifetime income from defined-benefit plans to cover their spending and could keep their financial assets for late-life medical expenses or bequests. While most households with heads born between 1920 and 1940 had access to a defined-benefit plan, the youngest baby boomers, born in 1965, have almost no access to such plans.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crashed Monday

    Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are taking a hit Monday after the company announced a new capital raise. Nikola announced today that it received a $200 million investment from funds under advisement by institutional investor Antara Capital. The influx of capital from the sale of convertible notes will go toward "business expansion in the form of scaling truck manufacturing and tooling setup, accelerating the development of its hydrogen infrastructure," according to the company.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.