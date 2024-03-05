Banking icon Marjorie Barrett dies at the age of 90

Mar. 5—Longtime Citizens National Bank vice president Marjorie Ann (Young) Barrett died on Saturday, March 2, at the age of 90.

Born October 22, 1933 in Manchester, Ky., Barrett enjoyed an astounding 50-year career at the local Citizens National Bank.

Barrett joined Citizens National Bank on January 3, 1966 in the bookkeeping department, and was promoted to vice president just 10 years into her banking career. She became a main office teller in 1968, and was promoted to Assistant Cashier and head teller in 1969.

By 1976, Barrett was promoted to Assistant Vice President. That same year, Barrett trained and guided a new young employee by the name of Don Bloomer — who later went on to become the bank's president for the past 16 years. Barrett left a lasting impression on Bloomer throughout his entire 47 years at Citizens National Bank.

"Marjorie was one of the first ones to train me in banking," Bloomer recalled.

At the time, nearly 47 years ago, Barrett told the young Bloomer that if he paid attention, she might make a banker out of him.

"She relished telling everyone, throughout the years, that she taught me everything that I know about banking," Bloomer said with a smile. "I so loved her dearly."

But Bloomer also remembers Barrett's tough business savvy in her training of new employees and future bank leaders.

"Rhonda, my wife of 47 years, was my fiancée at the time and she asked me out to lunch on my first day of work [at Citizens National Bank]," Bloomer recalled. "However, Marjorie told me I couldn't go to lunch. I told that story at my [retirement] reception party, and I told everyone that I was thankful that now I could go home with Rhonda, which we'd been doing for 47 years."

"Marjorie was great about understanding what the rules were and what people expected in banking," Bloomer added. "She was always very trustworthy, and people admired that quality in her."

Barrett became manager of the Somerset Mall Branch in October of 1981. She was was promoted to Vice President in 1983, elevated to Marketing Director in 1986, and finally promoted to Second Vice President in 1997.

The current Citizens National Bank president and CEO Shawn Daugherty talked about Barrett's impact on the local banking institution and the people they serve.

"Margie was an inspiration to us all," Daugherty stated. "She had a strong work ethic and loyalty. We will miss her dearly."

Not only did Barrett train and mentor many of Citizens National Bank's employees and future leaders, she was an inspiration to many professional women throughout the area. Somerset Community College Vice President Cindy Clouse said Barrett was much more than just a former boss, but she became her lifelong mentor and her second mom.

"I started working with Marjorie at CNB when I was 25 years old," Clouse stated. "She impacted my life in many ways: her warm personality, great sense of style, strong work ethic, and "Margieisms" that many of us still use today."

"I have been at SCC now for 15 years, and she was still a huge part of my life," Clouse continued. "I'm not sure I know how to function without her wisdom and advice. My mom passed away in 2012, and I can honestly say that Margie filled that loss for me. Everyone loved being around her because she had a way of making you feel special, like you were her best friend."

A graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute and Cumberland College, Barrett graduated from the Kentucky School of Banking and the Sheshunoff Marketing School.

Barrett was very active in the community throughout her lifetime. She was the recipient of Kentucky Financial Women International Scholarship Award, and the recipient of Central KY Group FWI Scholarship Award. Barrett was named the 1989 Business Person of the Year by the Business and Professional Women's Club. She also earned the 1995 Woman of Achievement award by the Central Kentucky Group FWI.

Barrett was the Executive Officer/Secretary of the Pulaski County Homebuilders and she was on the Board of Directors of the Downtown Development.

Barrett married Denver Barrett on October 16, 1953. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne, (John) Schroer, her son David (Paula) Barrett, her grandchildren Carly (Brandt) Jewell, Luke Schroer, Matt (Jodi) Schroer, Lake Barrett, Amy (Dennis) Beal, Rachel Barrett, Erik Barrett, Sarah (Marcus) Morelli, Jake (Tricia) Morton, and great-grandchildren Owen Schroer, Stetson Beal, Ellie Morton, Stella Morton, and Luca Morelli.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John C. Young, and her husband, Denver M. Barrett.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at Somerset First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 12 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Parker Sellers, Tommy Schoolcraft, Jerry Claunch, Don Bloomer, John Young, and Bill Clouse.

Morris and Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.