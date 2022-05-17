U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.75
    +61.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,543.00
    +384.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,479.50
    +234.75 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.90
    +33.50 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.38
    +1.18 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    +20.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0108 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.61
    -2.26 (-7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0163 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.2570 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,305.09
    +444.73 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.62
    +438.94 (+180.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.86
    +60.06 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Banking-as-a-service startup Unit closes on $100M at a $1.2B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

Unit, a banking-as-a-service startup, has closed on a $100 million Series C round of funding led by Insight Partners.

Existing backers Accel, Better Tomorrow Ventures, Aleph, and Flourish Ventures also participated in the financing, which values the company at $1.2 billion. The raise follows a $51 million Series B financing that was announced last June, and brings its total equity raised since inception to nearly $170 million.

Founders Itai Damti and Doron Somech started Unit, which has dual headquarters in Tel Aviv and New York City, in late 2019. The pair spent the first year stealthily building out the technology with the mission of giving companies a way to embed financial services into their product, accelerating their time to market.

In other words, Unit touts that companies using its technology in a variety of industries — such as freelance or creator economy and personal financial management, for example — can build financial products directly into their software. This gives them the ability to build and launch next-gen bank accounts, cards, payment and lending products.

Unit has seen its transaction volume grow by 7x over the last six months. The startup has crossed an annualized transaction volume of $2.6 billion, issued over 430,000 cards to over 330,000 customers and saw a 10x increase in deposit volumes.

Damti and Somech are no strangers to growing companies. The duo previously started — and bootstrapped — Leverate, a Tel Aviv-based B2B trading tech provider.

The raise is further evidence that startups that enable other companies to offer financial products are among the most well-funded in the fintech world these days. Last week, TechCrunch reported on Dock, a Brazilian fintech infrastructure provider that raised $110 million at a valuation of over $1.5 billion. The startup operates a full-stack payments and digital banking “platform” across Latin America.

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

BaaS served three ways: A closer look at a rapidly evolving market

 

Recommended Stories

  • Italian luxury group Zegna sees sales above 2 billion euros in mid-term

    Italy's Zegna is aiming for revenue above 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the medium term, up from the 1.29 billion euros posted last year, the fashion group said on Tuesday at its first Capital Markets Day since its debut on Wall Street in late 2021. The family-owned group is targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of at least 15% in the mid-term from a level of around 10% achieved in 2021. The group, which controls Italy's luxury menswear brand Zegna and U.S. label Thom Browne, expects a rise in store productivity to drive the growth in revenues, that should "more than offset" the increasing marketing investments planned to support the brands' expansion.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/17: Stocks Power Higher On Growth Relief; Walmart Sounds Alarm on Inflation Impact

    Stocks are moving firmly higher Tuesday ahead of a key reading of April retail sales as Walmart sounds the alarm on the impact of surging inflation costs.

  • Intercontinental Exchange sells 9.9% Euroclear stake to two European buyers

    Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to sell its 9.9% stake in Brussels-based security settlement company Euroclear for a combined 709 million euros ($746 million) to two European buyers. ICE will sell a 5.42% stake in Euroclear to French, government-owned investment firm Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) and 4.43% of its stake to Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA (SFPI-FPIM), a Belgium government investment company. The sale comes after ICE in Oct

  • Fashinza, a B2B supply chain marketplace for fashion brands, raises $100M

    The pandemic has majorly affected the global supply chain, with 60% of U.S. adults in an August 2021 Gallup survey saying that they've been unable to get a product they wanted in the past two months because of shortages. Bearing the brunt of the impact is the fashion industry, which employs millions of workers at retail stores, suppliers, and manufacturing factories around the world. Fashinza, a Dehli, India-based supply chain "marketplace" for fashion brands and retailers, was co-founded months before the disruptions.

  • Small players lose faith in crypto after sell-off

    Nofe Isah, a 25-year old based in Nigeria, has been investing in crypto since January. Last week, she lost all of her $5,000 in savings as cryptocurrency luna went into free fall. Isah, a recently unemployed administrative officer, vowed she would never invest in crypto again.

  • Stock investors are now starting to feel the 5 stages of bear-market grief

    This bottom-fishing is more reminiscent of the “slope of hope” that bear markets typically descend than the “wall of worry” bull markets like to climb. If it does, it more likely would be a bear-market rally than the beginning of a new bull-market leg that takes the major market averages to new all-time highs. A review of past bear markets suggests that, when the current bear market does hit bottom, few investors will even be contemplating that possibility.

  • Mariupol defiance changed course of war - senior Ukrainian aide

    KYIV (Reuters) -The defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday. Podolyak said in televised comments that the defence of the port city had interrupted Russia's operation to seize swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. He added that talks on evacuating more people from Mariupol's Azovstal steel works, the last bastion of defence in the city after weeks of Russian siege and bombardment, were difficult but that there was hope they would be successful.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Dow futures up nearly 400 points ahead of retail sales and comments from Fed’s Powell

    Investors are in a bullish mood Tuesday as U.S. retail sales data awaits, along with plenty of Fedspeak, including from Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Here's Why I Think Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today from Global-e, excuse me, Amir Schlachet, co-founder and chief executive officer; Ofer Koren, chief financial officer; and Nir Debbi, co-founder and president. Certain statements we make today may constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to our future events and are not a guarantee of future performance.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone.