Banking turmoil fears return after New York Community Bancorp stock plunges 38%

New York Community Bancorp plummeted 38% Wednesday after posting dismal fourth-quarter results.

A gauge of regional bank stocks fell 6% for its worst day since SVB collapsed in March.

The losses are a reminder that sky-high interest rates could trigger a financial incident in 2024.

Shares in a big regional lender plummeted Wednesday, serving up an untimely reminder of the chaos that rocked financial markets after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in March last year.

New York Community Bancorp's stock closed down 38% after posting a loss of $260 million for the last three months of 2023, which it blamed on sour commercial real estate loans.

The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, which tracks the share prices of smaller lenders, fell 6% for its worst day since SVB imploded after declaring massive losses from its bond portfolio. That sparked a bank run.

NYCB emerged as one of the big winners from the turmoil that followed, with its share price surging after it took over another failed lender, Signature Bank, in March.

But its struggles on Wednesday are a reminder that sky-high interest rates have increased the risk of another crisis rocking financial markets this year, according to analysts.

"The risk of a funding accident is much higher than usual, since we've experienced the most rapid series of rate hikes since the early 1980s," said Deutsche Bank managing director Jim Reid. "And even if the major central banks are now done hiking rates, the impact of tighter policy is still impacting the economy and markets with a lag, so this is still a very important story as we move through 2024."

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs from near zero to about 5.5% in a bid to tame inflation, which had been running at four-decade highs but has since cooled toward the central bank's 2% target.

The economy has remained resilient in the face of that tightening campaign, while stocks rebounded from a dismal 2022 by racking up big gains last year.

But the commercial real estate sector, which accounted for most of NYCB's fourth-quarter losses, wobbled in 2023 with the Fed's rate hikes making it harder for borrowers to repay loans.

Last month, researchers from four top universities predicted that the default rate on commercial real estate could rise as high as 20%, which they estimated would land US banks with $160 billion worth of losses.

