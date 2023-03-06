U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.45
    +0.81 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,403.52
    +12.55 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,673.18
    -15.82 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.41
    -33.85 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    +0.79 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9890
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,388.88
    -32.15 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.50
    +265.82 (+109.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Bankrupt FTX affiliate Alameda sues Grayscale

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows FTX logo and representation of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - FTX said on Monday its affiliate Alameda Research had sued asset manager Grayscale Investments for imposing a "redemption ban" that "could realize over a quarter billion dollars" of asset value for the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's customers.

If Grayscale had reduced its fees and did not implement redemption prevention measures, which the cryptocurrency exchange alleges are improper, FTX's shares would be worth nearly 90% more than the current value of those locked up with the asset manager, FTX said.

FTX also accused Grayscale owner Digital Currency Group of breaching trust agreements and fiduciary duties.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

