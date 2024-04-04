Bankruptcy over for PREIT, owner of Cherry Hill, Moorestown malls; what’s next?

PHILADELPHIA - The owner of two South Jersey malls has emerged from bankruptcy after shedding about $850 million in debt.

PREIT Realty LLC also cut ties with its former leadership and surrendered its share in a Center City complex once touted as a key to a turnaround for the struggling firm.

PREIT, whose holdings include Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall, claimed to have "a stronger and leaner balance sheet" after its second bankruptcy action in four years.

The firm noted commitments for about $130 million in financing from investors led by Redwood Capital Management LLC and Nut Tree Capital Management LP, both of New York City.

Among other changes, PREIT replaced its 12-year CEO, Joseph Coradino, with its April 1 departure from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

PREIT executive, always optimistic, now replaced

Coradino, a PREIT employee for more than 40 years, was a bullish cheerleader for the firm's prospects as its deficit steadily deepened.

PREIT lost more than $900 million over the past several years, reflecting challenges that included pandemic restrictions, the trend toward e-commerce, and rising interest rates.

Philadelphia-based PREIT, owner of Cherry Hill Mall, has ended its second bankruptcy.

Pandemic restrictions brought shutdowns to PREIT's shopping centers and, even when lifted, placed Santa Clause behind a protective plastic screen at Cherry Hill Mall.

Among other measures, PREIT has sold off properties, including Cumberland Mall in Vineland and its share of Gloucester Premium Outlets in Gloucester Township.

It has promoted new uses for its shopping centers, like a recently opened medical center and plans for an apartment building and a hotel at Moorestown Mall.

PREIT cuts tie to Fashion District Philadelphia

PREIT also hoped for a boost from Fashion District Philadelphia, which opened in September 2019 on a three-block strip of Market Street that previously held The Gallery.

But financial pressures led PREIT to cede control of the joint venture to its partner, Los Angeles-based Macerich, in December 2020.

Macerich, a shopping center operator, obtained the rest of PREIT's interest under the latest reorganization plan.

PREIT, which owns 17 malls, has identified Cherry Hill Mall as its top performer. The company last year ranked Moorestown Mall in 14th place.

PREIT named a Chicago businessman, Jared Chupaila, as its new chief executive officer.

Chupaila has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate executive leadership, corporate strategy, asset management, and leasing and operations, according to a statement from PREIT.

He most recently oversaw more than 150 shopping centers for Toronto-based Brookfield Properties.

Chupaila also will serve on PREIT's all-new board of trustees.

In addition, Glenn J. Rufrano has been named executive chairman for a Board of Managers, which also holds two representatives of Redwood Capital and Nut Tree Capital.

Rufrano has more than 35 years of experience "specializing in stabilizing and repositioning publicly traded and private real estate companies," the PREIT statement said.

He most recently was chairman of the International Council of Shopping Centers Inc.

Philadelphia-based PREIT, which still has substantial debts, filed a "prepackaged" Chapter 11 action with approval of its major lenders in December.

PREIT had a similar prepackaged bankruptcy in 2020.

The recent bankruptcy also marked the end of PREIT as a publicly held firm that reported its financial results to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PREIT now is a privately held firm.

PREIT owns Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall in South Jersey. And its 18 shopping centers include Willow Grove Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall and Exton Mall in Philadelphia’s suburbs.

The Cherry Hill location is its top performer, followed by Willow Grove Park in suburban Philadelphia.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: PREIT ends second bankruptcy with new leadership, reduced debt