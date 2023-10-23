Banks accused of short-changing small businesses with poor interest rates

Big banks have been accused of giving small businesses “an incredibly poor deal” by offering them less interest on their cash than bigger companies.

In a letter to the Treasury Select Committee, Richard Davies, chief executive of Allica Bank, claimed small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should be receiving an extra £7.5bn of interest per year on their deposits.

The challenger bank chief wrote: “This is either because their savings are being left in accounts offering no interest or – worse in our eyes – because SMEs are being systematically offered lower interest rates for their savings than the rates offered to large companies.”

He said there were “major issues with the SME savings market, where there is a significant lack of transparency and where SMEs are getting an incredibly poor deal.”

“We are writing to urge you to extend the Treasury Select Committee’s current SME Finance inquiry to include a specific investigation into the SME business savings market,” he said.

MPs set up the inquiry in July and are currently assessing evidence on which topic areas they should focus their work.

Allica Bank estimates that £150bn of small business deposits are garnering no interest, while a further £125bn are suffering “a hidden SME penalty” in the form of a relatively low rate - typically around two percentage points below that offered to larger businesses.

Mr Davies said: “Frankly, it is a scandal.”

UK Finance, the industry group that represents banks, said the market for SME deposits was competitive.

A spokesman said: “The business deposits market is competitive, with a wide variety of products, offering different rates and ease of access for SMEs.

“We would encourage SMEs to shop around to ensure that they get the product that best meets their needs.”

Interest rates paid on deposits have risen sharply since the Bank of England began increasing its base rate from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5.25pc now.

The average rate paid on companies’ time deposits rose from 0.1pc in November 2021, according to the Bank of England, to 4.75pc as of August. This type of account requires companies to lock their cash away for a fixed period of time.

When launching the inquiry, Harriett Baldwin MP, chairman of the Treasury Committee, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of local communities, powering economic growth and fostering innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit.

“As a committee, we’ll be examining whether small businesses are able to access the finance they need to grow and develop, whether there is adequate regulation of the sector, and if Government can take a more active role to support business growth.”

