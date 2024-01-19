Banks Analyst Dick Bove Retires After More Than 50-Year Career
(Bloomberg) -- Bank analyst Dick Bove is retiring at age 83, after a career that spanned more than five decades.
The veteran Odeon Capital analyst’s departure was effective Friday, he said in a call from Florida. Bove is leaving the industry to spend more time with his wife, and said he would consider taking on consulting projects at a future time.
“It was the greatest job ever. I loved every minute of it, because it was so much fun,” Bove said by phone. “The world keeps changing, the industry keeps changing.”
The analyst covered major US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. For the industry, he sees a “very tough” year ahead. He’s been outspoken on housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Odeon Capital didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.
