Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,838.74
    +57.80 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,844.00
    +375.39 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,307.86
    +252.21 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.80
    +17.14 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.72
    -0.36 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,030.60
    +9.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1460
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2702
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1570
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,747.53
    +730.64 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.93
    +2.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

Banks Analyst Dick Bove Retires After More Than 50-Year Career

Bre Bradham and Felice Maranz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank analyst Dick Bove is retiring at age 83, after a career that spanned more than five decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The veteran Odeon Capital analyst’s departure was effective Friday, he said in a call from Florida. Bove is leaving the industry to spend more time with his wife, and said he would consider taking on consulting projects at a future time.

“It was the greatest job ever. I loved every minute of it, because it was so much fun,” Bove said by phone. “The world keeps changing, the industry keeps changing.”

The analyst covered major US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. For the industry, he sees a “very tough” year ahead. He’s been outspoken on housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Odeon Capital didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement