Banks brace to give savers a boost as Hunt threatens action

Jeremy Hunt Savings Rates

Typically known for his genial disposition, Jeremy Hunt is taking no prisoners when it comes to banks’ treatment of savers.

The Chancellor has turned his ire on lenders boosting profits at a time when rising rates are hammering British households. Last week he declared that it was taking “too long” for savers with instant access bank accounts to enjoy higher returns.

He told the House of Commons: “I’m working on a solution. It’s an issue that needs to be resolved.”

The comments came after Hunt summoned the bosses of Britain’s biggest lenders to a summit in Downing Street, during which he told those present “in no uncertain terms” that he wanted to see action to address the issue.

With the City watchdog this week summoning bank chiefs to address concerns over savings rates, bosses are being forced to walk a tightrope between boosting their coffers after years of ultra-low rates and avoiding accusations of profiteering at a time when borrowers are struggling to repay their debts.

After spending the last decade and a half repenting for misdeeds of the past, the industry now faces one of its biggest reputational challenges since the 2008 financial crisis.

The issue centres around banks’ so-called net interest margin – the difference between what lenders charge borrowers and pay savers.

After the Bank of England raised its base rate to 5pc, banks moved quickly to push up the interest they charge on mortgage products, but have been criticised for being much slower in increasing the rates they offer to savers.

According to data from Moneyfacts, the average rate of interest charged on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has jumped to 6.26pc, while the average easy-access savings account only pays out 2.36pc.

In their first quarter results for 2023, the UK’s listed lenders revealed the growing gulf between the interest they charge borrowers and the weaker rate they afford to savers.

Barclays net interest income jumped by a fifth to £1.6bn during the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2022 after its net interest margin rose to 3.18pc.

Meanwhile, Lloyds posted a similar 20pc jump in its net interest income to £3.5bn after its net interest margin climbed from 2.7pc to 3.2pc compared to the same period in the previous year.

Banking experts expect this to increase further when lenders publish their half-year results in the coming weeks.

John Cronin, a banking analyst at Goodbody, says: “I don’t think we’re at peak net interest income necessarily.” However, he adds that the industry is reaching a point where higher official rates are net negative for tenders from a returns perspective.

“At the margin, the higher rates are still helpful from a net interest income growth perspective, but on the other hand, higher rates act as an impediment for would-be borrowers and from a loan supply perspective, so you will see lower loan growth for banks.

“I would say we’re at peak returns rather than peak net interest income. We’re certainly at the inflection point now.”

But politicians will be watching banks’ latest set of results closely.

Harriett Baldwin, a Conservative MP and chairman of the Treasury committee, says: “The committee has been really focused on this issue since the beginning of the year when we first noticed how banks were not really picking up the increases in rates for savers as much as they were for mortgage holders, and it’s just got worse and worse.

“We followed their first quarter results and we shall be following their second quarter results. It’s clear that they are widening their net interest margins at the moment.”

However, after years of struggling to make returns on lending amid an ultra-low interest rate environment, some do not think banks are acting irresponsibly.

Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital, says: “I don’t think [net interest margins] are excessive at the moment. They are where they need to be for banks to make an economic return for their investors.”

Regardless, politicians and regulators now have lenders in their sights and are exerting significant pressure on them to narrow their net interest margin without the need for more overt intervention.

Goodbody’s Cronin believes Hunt’s demands are likely to move the dial amid fears that failing to pass on rate risers to savers could result in a more heavy handed approach from ministers.

He says: “Political pressure exerts significant influence… The reality here is that banks have always had to be very careful in terms of how they navigate politics. Government has a lot of levers available to it.

“If the banks aren’t seen to play ball there can be all sorts of implicit credible threats, such as the imposition of windfall taxes and [further] regulation. These are all possibilities and they will weigh on boards when making decisions.”

Baldwin also raises the prospect of a windfall tax if Labour wins power at the next election, adding: “At a time when average household budgets are taking such a hit from higher rates, if the banks are seen to be the ones who are making money from higher rates, then I think they should not be surprised if politicians start to look at ways in which they can address that.”

UK Finance, which represents the banking industry, argues that savings and mortgage rates are not directly linked so move at different times and by different amounts.

Others are more full blooded in their defence of the sector. Shore Capital’s Greenwood says: “Regulators need to tread very carefully. At the end of the day these are independent businesses that need to generate an economic return to justify their existence. If the regulator and government think those returns are excessive then maybe they need to consider nationalising the industry.”

The chief executive of one London-listed lender also points out that mortgage margins reduce as interest rates rise, adding: “Banks don’t pass on the full rate increases to depositors but they don’t pass on the full cost of rate increases to mortgage customers either. Banks are getting criticised for rates offered to depositors but nobody is talking about this other point.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week launched a review to ensure that savers benefit from higher rates.

It previously cited the new “consumer duty”, which comes into effect later this month, as a mechanism to ensure that banks act in “good faith in respect of their cash savings accounts” and ensure they are giving “good outcomes” to customers.

The City watchdog could also revisit a consultation it put on hold during the pandemic regarding a “single easy access rate”, which would be applied across all easy access bank accounts in a bid to quell concerns about a potential “loyalty penalty” in the market.

Baldwin says the Treasury committee would welcome the FCA resurrecting this policy, adding: “We are particularly concerned that our constituents who are least comfortable with using internet banking are the ones who, through their inability to shop around because there are no bank branches around, that they are the ones who are paying the price.”

The mood music in Westminster has changed in recent months as lenders become an easy, and obvious, target amid a mortgage crisis that is causing pain across the country.

Yet it remains to be seen whether Hunt’s stern words will have any impact and whether a Conservative Government will come good on its threat of tougher regulatory intervention.

Greenwood is not convinced. “Barring a big rise in bad debts, I don’t see [banks’] profits collapsing,” he says.

