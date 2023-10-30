Are banks, post offices open on Halloween? What to know about stores, Spirit Halloween hours

The pinnacle of "spooky season" is here.

Halloween is Tuesday and whether you're looking to grab some last minute candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters or need to mail a package, consumers will have plenty of options to choose from.

While federal holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas see stores, banks, post offices and restaurants close or have significantly modified hours, that is not the case with Halloween. Operating hours generally aren't impacted on the holiday, which should help you run those last-minute errands before trick-or-treating.

Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on Halloween in 2023.

Are post offices open on Halloween?

Yes, post offices will be open on Tuesday.

Post office locations will be closed the day before Veterans Day, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Are banks open on Halloween?

Yes, banks will be open regular hours on Halloween.

Is the stock market open on Halloween?

Yes, the stock market will be open regular hours on Halloween.

What time does Spirit Halloween close on Halloween?

Spirit Halloween store hours vary by location, but they are generally open from 9 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. local time, Spirit Halloween spokesperson Justin Burkhardt told NBC's Today, though some close earlier at 8 p.m.

Is McDonald's open on Halloween?

McDonald's is open regular hours on Halloween. Store hours vary by location and you can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Starbucks open on Halloween?

Yes, Starbucks will be open on Tuesday. Store hours vary by location and you can check your local store's hours here.

Are schools open on Halloween?

Yes, schools across the U.S. are generally in session on the holiday.

